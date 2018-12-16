PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz’s back injury will sideline him for today’s game at the Los Angeles Rams.
With the Eagles’ No. 1 quarterback out, Nick Foles gets another opportunity to rescue the team he led to a Super Bowl victory last season.
The Eagles moved Wentz from doubtful to out on the injury list Saturday.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Wentz does not require surgery for a stress fracture in his back and the injury could take up to three months to heal. But Pederson wouldn’t rule him out for the rest of this season. The Eagles (6-7) are still in the chase for a playoff spot.
There’s no lack of confidence in Foles among the Eagles, of course.
“He’s the guy and it’s my job to create as much separation for him or if he gives me an opportunity and I am covered, go get it,” wide receiver Nelson Agholor said after Friday’s practice.
Foles hasn’t taken a snap in a game since Week 2. He took over in Week 14 last season after Wentz tore two ligaments in his left knee during a comeback win on the road against the Rams. Foles led Philadelphia to its first NFL title since 1960 and started the first two games this season, going 1-1.
“Nick is a Super Bowl MVP quarterback for a reason and we’ve got a ton of confidence that he’s going to give it his all like he always does,” said tight end Zach Ertz, who caught the winning touchdown pass from Foles in Philadelphia’s 41-33 win over New England in February.
Foles is 21-12 as a starter, including playoffs, in two stints with Philadelphia. He has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 451 yards, one TD and one interception this season. He was outstanding last postseason, completing 72.6 percent of his passes for 971 yards, six TDs, one pick and also had a TD catch.
Pederson is optimistic about Wentz’s recovery.
“The fact that he doesn’t need surgery on this is the best news you could possibly have on anybody that has a stress fracture or stress injury,” Pederson said Friday.
The team isn’t certain when Wentz got hurt and Pederson said the injury developed over time. A test on Tuesday revealed his condition.
“He’s one of the toughest dudes I know, but of course it’s going to affect him,” wide receiver Jordan Matthews said after Thursday’s practice. “You have to be able to twist, you have to be able to turn. Carson is probably the best quarterback also throwing off the run, so that affects your running, too. He’s wearing a knee brace. This guy is playing through a lot.”
A look at some key fantasy football questions and answers for Week 15:
We don’t recommend making many wholesale changes to your lineup in the fantasy playoff semifinals that typically happen this week.
However, if you’re looking for a little magic at the QB position, Derek Carr of the Raiders has averaged 303 passing yards over the past two weeks with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He faces the Bengals, who allow the second most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to QBs.
The Bengals have also allowed at least one rushing TD to running backs in eight straight games and given up the most FPPG to the position. Raiders RB Doug Martin is averaging just 54 rushing yards per game in his last seven starts but has TDs in three straight.
The Jets have allowed the third most FPPG to WRs. Bills WR Robert Foster has at least 94 receiving yards in three of his last four games and with Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes no longer on the team he’s likely to be heavily targeted by QB Josh Allen.
Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah has a plus matchup against the Raiders, who’ve given up the most FPPG to TEs. Panthers TE Ian Thomas has a tougher matchup against the Saints but has 14 catches over the past two weeks including nine in Week 14.
CAM NEWTON
Newton has been on the Panthers injury report for the past few weeks due to a shoulder injury but has been able to play. His shoulder woes may be more serious than the Panthers are letting on. His average yards per pass attempt has decreased from a high of 9.65 in Week 11 to just 6.31 this past week. Even Newton’s rushing yards have decreased in each of the past three weeks. In addition, he’s failed to reach 200 passing yards in his last three games against the Saints, his Week 15 opponent. Combine those factors and you’ll be better off keeping Newton on your bench if you have a viable alternative.
ALLEN OR RODGERS
Josh Allen has scored the second most fantasy points among QBs over the past two weeks. During that time Aaron Rodgers has been a QB12 and Newton has been QB 21 in total fantasy points scored. Since Week 12, Allen has averaged 112 rushing yards per game. That’s 11 fantasy points in standard scoring systems. His rushing provides a nice floor to his fantasy production. Rodgers has averaged 209 passing yards over the past three weeks and visits Chicago this week. The Bears have allowed the second fewest FPPG to QBs.
DERRICK HENRY A BIG WEEK?
Recent history suggests the answer is no. Including the playoffs, Henry has rushed for at least 109 yards three times in his career. His rushing totals in the weeks following those games were 13, 20 and 28 yards. Henry takes on the Giants on the heels of a tremendous 238-yard rushing performance. The Giants gave up just 43 rushing yards to Redskins RBs last week but in their previous five games RBs torched them for an average of 130 rushing yards. Henry’s 17 carries in Week 14 were his most since Week 3 and Dion Lewis is still playing significantly more snaps than Henry every week.
BRONCOS WR
Fade Courtland Sutton. He’s averaging just over two catches per game and he’s been dealing with a quad muscle injury that could limit him. Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton are two Broncos WRs who are both in play this week.
Patrick plays on the outside and is coming off of a 10-target, seven-catch, 84-receiving yard performance. He should benefit from top Browns CB Denzel Ward missing his second straight game.
Hamilton plays most of his snaps from the slot, and slot receivers have enjoyed success against the Browns. He led Broncos wideouts in routes run, caught a TD pass and had seven catches for 47 yards last week.
PATRIOTS BACKFIELD?
Earlier in the season Sony Michel and James White were both startable in fantasy every week. Michel got the majority of carries and goal line opportunities and White was a reliable change-of pace-option whose specialty was catching balls out of the backfield. Fast forward to Week 14 and FB James Develin scored his third TD in two weeks, and he, Michel and White all have snap percentages north of 40 percent. Even Rex Burkhead’s snap percentage is over 20 percent. You obviously can’t start Develin or Burkhead but they do cut into Michel and White’s fantasy production. Continue to start Michel, but lower your expectations. He’s not the RB1 we expected him to develop into based on his early-season usage. White is still valuable in points per reception (PPR) scoring formats, but his production isn’t as consistent as it was earlier in the season.
