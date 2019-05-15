Earl “Butch” Hunt
Earl Lester “Butch” Hunt Jr. of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away early Sunday morning, May 12, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family. Butch was a native Ohioan. He was the son of Betty Price Hunt and Earl Lester Hunt Sr. He was born April 11, 1945, in Columbus. Butch wore many hats throughout his working career. In Wisconsin, he began working as an electrician for several years before becoming a chief of police. When Butch came to Lake Placid in 1976, he started working for Long’s Air Conditioning Service in Avon Park. After lending his services there he gained employment with Reynolds Farms as a mechanic, where he retired from. Retirement didn’t mean that much to Butch as he continued working diligently on his auto restoration projects. He was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church, Lake Placid Elks, and volunteered at Manna Ministries.
Butch is survived by his wife of 31 years, Janet L. Hunt; children, Shannon Hunt (Kenny Dudley), Jonda Allan, J.D. Baird, and Justin Baird; siblings, Betty Ann Robinson and Becky Dawson. He leaves numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamara Langford.
Butch has been prepared and transported to Mt. Sterling, Ohio, where a graveside service and interment will take place at Bethel Cemetery on Saturday, May 18. For friends in Lake Placid, the family has set aside Saturday, June 1, 2019, for a celebration service at 2 p.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church. Pastor Claude Burnett will celebrate. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be directed toward NU-Hope, Manna Ministries or Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
