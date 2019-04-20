Lake Placid Sunrise Easter Service
LAKE PLACID — The resurrection of Jesus Christ will be celebrated at a Sunrise Easter Service on Sunday at Memorial United Methodist Church. The service begins at 6:30 a.m. and will take place on the front lawn of the church overlooking Lake Clay. The entire community is invited; it is suggested to bring a chair to be sure of a comfortable seat.
For more information call the church office at 863-464-2422.
Easter Sunrise service on the Circle
SEBRING — For the third consecutive year Southside Baptist Church of Sebring will host an Easter Sunrise Service downtown on the Circle beginning at 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Service is expected to last 35-45 minutes and will include music and drama with a short message. The church will provide chairs as well as juice and coffee. The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave.
Holy week at Spring Lake UMC
SEBRING — Spring Lake United Methodist Church will celebrate Easter Sunday at 6:30 a.m. with a Sunrise service and at 10 a.m. Easter worship service and Celebration of the Resurrection. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. Call 863-655-0040.
Easter Car Hop
SEBRING — First Sebring Church will have their Easter Car Hop from 3-4:30 p.m. today (Saturday) at 126 S. Pine St. in Sebring. For information, call the church at 863-385-5184.
Easter Eggstravaganza
SEBRING — Grace Church will have its annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Saturday) at the church, 3599 Thunderbird Road in Sebring. For information, call the church at 863-835-0869.
An Easter Cantata
SEBRING — Maranatha Baptist Church presents “Messiah Lives!” by the adult choir at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church, 35 Maranatha Blvd. in Sebring. This cantata was written and composed by Lucky Shepherd, who is a resident of Maranatha Village here in Sebring. The church cordially invites you to attend and relive the incidents and message of Jesus Christ’s resurrection from the dead, which provides the great hope of eternal life for those who accept the Lord Jesus Christ as their personal Savior.
