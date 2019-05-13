SEBRING — Business developers have begun to take note of Highlands County, Business Development Manager Meghan DiGiacomo said Tuesday.
“We’re starting to see where we’re really getting a lot of interest in the area,” DiGiacomo told the Board of County Commission.
Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn, her boss, said a law firm that recently moved up from South Florida wanted to bring more businesses to Highlands County from that area.
“(They) considered us to be the “concierge of customer service,’” Dunn said.
“Your priority was to get more user friendly,” Commissioner Greg Harris said of a previous report by the county’s economic development staff. “You’ve accomplished that.”
There’s still more work to do, DiGiacomo said.
This fiscal year, she said, the county’s economic development division has had more than 50 business meetings, more than 85 meetings with established partners more than 20 prospects or requests for information, eight speaking engagements and 10 active leads.
Grants the county has received include:
• A $300,000 Economic Development Association grant to develop an “aviation cluster” out of Polk and Highlands Counties.
• A $40,000 state grant for a Housing and Financial Responsibility to help attract private investment in affordable rental housing.
• A $22,500 grant to fund an asset mapping exercise, to list resources the county can use to leverage state funding and resources, and find areas that can be developed commercially.
• A $971,500 Governor’s Job Growth Grant for infrastructure improvements for the city of Avon Park — specifically to extend water and sewer north to serve not only the NuCor plant but prospective industrial development north of the city.
Right now, she said county’s strategy is to define and execute a unified development vision; refine a strategy for targeted business recruitment, retention and expansion; sow a commitment to new businesses/entrepreneurs; collaborate with local education to provide a fully-trained workforce, and “tell the Highlands County story.”
Part of providing that workforce, DiGiacomo said, involves speaking to high school students to let them know the work opportunities available in Highlands County.
Dunn said the county will work on relationships with state, local and regional entities to help build the economy.
One thing about the county that attracts new business, DiGiacomo said, is a lack of impact fees. Business owners’ “eyes light up” on hearing that.
Even though impact fees would pay for the impact new growth would have on local infrastructure, Dunn said one of the problems with impact fees is that they increase the cost of development to the point that building owners can’t charge enough in fees to offset the cost of construction.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck noted that a solar farm is going in near Lake Placid, and asked Dunn and DiGiacomo to keep that in mind.
When Commissioner Ron Handley asked about Harder Hall, DiGiacomo said the owners tried to issue bonds late last year, but the timing — just before year’s end — made it difficult to sell them.
They are working with a local partner to market the bonds, she said.
Commissioner Don Elwell asked if the county was working with Spring Lake Improvement District to help market its move to expand water and sewer service along its U.S. 98 frontage. Dunn said he and his planners would work with the Spring Lake Board of Supervisors to help them move in the direction they want to go.
Elwell said he was “100% convinced” that the greatest development in the next 12-36 months will be in Spring Lake, where he also happens to live. He said plans by the Florida Department of Transportation to widen U.S. 98 from U.S. 27 to the edge of Spring Lake would also spur development.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks complemented DiGiacomo and Economic Development Director Taylor Benson, who is currently on leave, for being the team that is making this happen.
Brooks also said he was glad to see for himself and hear from business developers that county staff, where they once said a developer couldn’t build in a spot or rezone to a new category, are now saying, “Let us work with you.”
