We have heavy hearts at the Highlands News-Sun as we join our community in prayer. To the families and friends who lost a loved one Wednesday, we send our deepest sympathies for this senseless act of horror. May God lay his hands on the hearts of these innocent people, the first responders and the entire community.
To the victims and the families of Wednesday’s shooting at SunTrust Bank in Sebring, we mourn you. We remember you.
