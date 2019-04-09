Eight points countered
Re a letter to the editor from a local right-leaning person, I’d like to address the eight points of misinformation: First of all, he needs to develop his lost sense of humor.
1. Lies: trump is documented to have lied over 9,500 times since inauguration. Recently, he lied that his father was born in Germany at least three times, publicly. Obama is not a liar.
2. Economic policy: Everyone knows Trump is simply surfing off the economy that emerged after the Great Recession — which was going on when Obama took the oath of office. The Dow rose 43% in Obama’s 1st 741 days, compared to a 28% rise in trump’s 1st 741 days. Foreign policy: Obama never publicly insulted a single person. Trump, however, did so to: Angela Merkel of Germany; Emmanuel Macron of France; Malcolm Turnbull of Australia; Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador; North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un; Xi Jinping of China; all of NATO and the entire UN
3. Worldview: Obama: According to Gallup, after his first two years in office, 47% of people around the world approved of Barack Obama. Trump’s approval rating remains at 30 percent.
4. It is OK to keep your current doctor under Obamacare (ACA). Also covered are preexisting conditions, and coverage for your kids ‘til age 26.
5. The government does not just “take” money for “social programs” unless approved by taxpayers, or social security, Medicare, public schools, postal service, etc., so that was just a lie.
6. Democrats do not want immigrants to enter America illegally ... another lie, perpetrated by Trump.
7. Hillary is long in the past, so comparing her to the lying person in the Oval Office is moot. It seems Trump is afraid of her popularity. Hillary didn’t lie every day, and was exonerated from any wrong-doing by several republican investigations and millions of tax dollars. How long will the right wingers beat that dead horse, their only comeback, other than name-calling, apparently.
8. “Trumped up charges” against a president (who significantly lost the popular vote) is another lie. We haven’t seen the Mueller report. We do know it contains very damaging info on Trump, however, especially tax fraud and obstruction of justice.
So, in conclusion, “If you have selfish, ignorant citizens, you’re gonna get selfish, ignorant leaders.” — George Carlin
Kathy Rabatie
Sebring
