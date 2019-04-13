I would like to redress certain misinformed emotional thoughts that a local writer has and give actual truth and facts. The writer stated that Trump lied 9,500 times since his inauguration. Fact, the following link tells a different story, washingtontimes.com/news/2018/sep/11/obamas-lies-and-the-lies-of-the-media/ . The writer states that Obama never insulted anybody. Guess what, Obama couldn’t stop insulting George Bush during his entire eight years. It was Bush’s fault on this and that and this etc., etc. Trump, took it from the playbook and now is attacking Obama.
The writer states that Trump is attacking world leaders; I would be too if other countries were ripping us off. Let’s look at some of this starting with Germany, who for years wasn’t paying their fare share into NATO, 2% of their GDP, a country we re-built with our tax dollars after World War II. China, a country we built with our tax dollars because of unfair trade deals and China devaluing its currency, making their products cheaper to buy. Macron of France, a liberal bird brain who may soon be overthrown due to letting massive middle east migration into his country along with massive tax hikes, which liberals know how to do, especially on gasoline, $8 a gallon. Now, to Mexico and Canada. They have both out-smarted our bird brain politicians for years with unfair trade deals, not honoring our borders and, get this, if attacked by a foreign power, who would you think would defend either Canada and Mexico with their blood and money. If I was president, Mexico and Canada would pay an insurance premium, like car insurance, to the U.S. for a possible invasion if it happened.
This country has given more than any nation in the world, period, and liberals do not like it.
Now the economy, it is expected the economy, like anything else, will bounce back after being at the bottom. There is only one direction to go, up. But during the Obama years, economic growth averaged only around 2% and wages stagnated.
New York Times columnist Paul Krugman and other left-wing economists invented a new term – “secular stagnation” – to argue that we were permanently in a new era of slow growth and there was nothing that could change the situation. But President Trump did change the situation. Annual economic growth is now averaging about 3% and the last quarter saw rapid growth at an annualized rate of 4.2%. Wages are finally growing – some 2.9% over the last year, which is far better than anything achieved under Obama. Unemployment for women and minorities is near historic lows, as it is for all Americans, and manufacturing jobs are coming back. These are facts, not opinions.
All of this comes after eight years of identity politics, political correctness and the accentuation of racial grievances by our political class. That is the true tragedy of Obama: He could have finally buried the ghosts of racial inequality in our nation. Instead, he fanned the flames of racial grievance for partisan political gain. Again, the writer states that Trump’s approval ratings are 30% even though USA today and NBC, both liberal organizations, say differently, 46% and climbing, the following link at www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/03/04/president-donald-trumps-approval-numbers-continue-climb/3053565002/.
Obamacare (ACA), what a failure. Yes, it added millions of Americans unto healthcare but, what the liberal media forgot to state is, that millions of Americans lost their healthcare through their company. It became too expensive because the government was subsidizing ACA, either directly or by a tax penalty being forced upon Americans who did not want it. It is unconstitutional to force Americans to buy something they do not want. Democracy is about freedoms and choice, not forced. That’s socialism.
Hillary, the biggest liar and crook of all, has had 85 different reasons why she lost the race; her being at fault is not one of them. That cackle laugh is so irritating. The following link gives 43 reasons that she has used, www.foxnews.com/opinion/gregg-jarrett-hillarys-got-forty-three-reasons-why-she-didnt-win-really. As we will see soon, and again, no Trump collusion and obstruction but, a waste of taxpayer money and nothing done for the American people by the Democrats. So in conclusion, ignorance belongs to liberals who reason with emotion and not facts.
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I'm sorry of your malcontent with a system that provides for multiple political views but that's how it is. It's too bad if you don't approve of liberals or anyone who doesn't embrace the many lies and cons perpetrated by the current White House Golem. Your creepy, unnatural obsession with President Obama and the Clintons just furthers my belief that it's a cover to distract from the many failures of your exalted Sovereign and the darkening cloud of his imagined dictatorship. You're going to have to let go of this warped fixation you have with people who are not in office. It's not fooling anyone and isn't terribly effective.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.