Allowing elected officials to lobby and make themselves able to steal our tax dollars is one of America’s greatest dangers. Elected officials — local, state and federal — should no longer be able to lobby. This should also include their families.
The elected officials should no longer be able to set their own pay raises or anything to increase their net worth. This should also include CEO’s. The CEO’s are bankrupting many businesses.
The taxpayers of this nation have to address this theft of our tax dollars if our nation is too survive. The last legislation of Jimmy Carter’s term in office addresses the problem of corrupt public officials.
The elected official can be removed from public office for corruption. Anyone using the tax dollar for their own personal gain should forfeit their pensions, be fined and receive a 10-year prison sentence.
Billie E. Jewett
Sebring
