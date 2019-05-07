All people who run for public office should show that they have taken a course in American history. Our public officials of today show little knowledge of our past history.

Obama has done more to destroy the love that all races have for one another in America and the entire world. America is the melting pot of all races. We all bleed red.

Obama's role model in his youth was Rev. Wright, the religious leader who firmly believe in the division of races, unlike Martin Luther King who promoted love lf all races.

In future elections, anyone who promotes race hatred should be barred from running for any public office as they have to represent all races. My ancestors are the Cherokee nation. Andrew Jackson, a former president, used my ancestors in our great Civil War and the war against the Cree nation. The Cherokees won the last battle of the Civil War at Brownsville, Texas, to win his way into the presidency of these United States. He rewarded the Cherokee Nation by stealing the biggest land grab in American history - Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

He removed the tribe to Oklahoma. It was called the Trail of Tears. Thousands died on this journey.

All we have left is part of the Blue Ridge Mountains around the Qualla Boundary and that is being held by the United States. They say for the safety of the Cherokee Nation.

Can we, as a native American tribe, believe Congress?

Billie E. Jewett

Sebring

