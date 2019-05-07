All people who run for public office should show that they have taken a course in American history. Our public officials of today show little knowledge of our past history.
Obama has done more to destroy the love that all races have for one another in America and the entire world. America is the melting pot of all races. We all bleed red.
Obama's role model in his youth was Rev. Wright, the religious leader who firmly believe in the division of races, unlike Martin Luther King who promoted love lf all races.
In future elections, anyone who promotes race hatred should be barred from running for any public office as they have to represent all races. My ancestors are the Cherokee nation. Andrew Jackson, a former president, used my ancestors in our great Civil War and the war against the Cree nation. The Cherokees won the last battle of the Civil War at Brownsville, Texas, to win his way into the presidency of these United States. He rewarded the Cherokee Nation by stealing the biggest land grab in American history - Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
He removed the tribe to Oklahoma. It was called the Trail of Tears. Thousands died on this journey.
All we have left is part of the Blue Ridge Mountains around the Qualla Boundary and that is being held by the United States. They say for the safety of the Cherokee Nation.
Can we, as a native American tribe, believe Congress?
Billie E. Jewett
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You've got some serious issues with your fixation over a man who's been out of office for 2.5 years. As editor of the Harvard Law Review, he's probably forgotten more about American history than you'll have time to learn. How long will you obsess over this man? It's not healthy. Beyond that, you're right about the treatment of our native Americans. Our history in this area is bleak at best. You mentioned 'our great Civil War'. Are you referring to the War Against Southern Treason, fought over the right to keep people as farm animals? There was nothing great about it, but rather, another embarrassing scar on the nation's history. As you're so concerned with the native Americans, you might tell your Anointed Sovereign in the WH that it's low class to make fun of one's heritage, considering he's a product of German chain migration. Those who live in glass houses.... etc. You see.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.