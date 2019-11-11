After a seemingly eternal summer, fall has set upon Highlands County and November has begun. With the colder temperatures, colored leaves, and snowbirds come election season. Candidates are beginning to line up their candidacies for various offices throughout the country, varying from District 2 County Commission all the way up to President of the United States.
While people tend to focus on the highest offices on the ballot, they often forget those names on the bottom of the ballot. Sure, new tax brackets have an effect on citizens of Highlands County, but so do those smaller offices. Many tend to forget that those smaller offices can have major effects on their day-to-day business. These candidates can implement policies that stimulate the local economy, improve infrastructure, and make critical decisions for their children’s education.
Perhaps the local election that seems to be the most competitive in 2020 is the race for the District 2 seat on the Board of County Commissione. As of Nov. 5, four different people have announced their candidacy: Mary L. Bengston, Katherine Rapp, Shird Smith Moore and Joedene Thayer. Considering all four of the current candidates are all registered Republicans, ideology should not be of major concern to the electorate. Instead, choosing a candidate will come down to who has the best plan in the event they are elected.
From what can be told from public statements is that Shird Moore and Joedene Thayer want to shake up the status quo. In an interview with Phil Attinger of the Highlands News-Sun, Thayer stated that she sees that Highlands County needs to grow economically. This would make sense as she sees it first hand as the county’s planning supervisor.
Similarly, Shird Moore stated in another interview by Attinger, “There’s a lot of stuff for retired people to do. I want to focus on youth.” This statement made by Moore made me especially happy, as it is a view I have had of our county since I began writing. Hopefully in the case that Shird Moore is elected as a county commissioner, he is able to implement a plan to truly bring things for younger people to do.
For the rest of the candidates, I would love to sit down with them and see their plans for Highlands County. Hopefully these plans are able to change the status quo and bring major improvements to our county.
Elections such as the District 2 County Commission race is an example of a local election that can have serious implications for the average resident. However, this race is not the only race that today’s readers should focus on.
There are plenty of important elections that are going to be held next year that are going to affect Highlands County as a whole. I strongly encourage those who are able to vote to do so with the most information possible. Selecting a president then Christmas treeing the rest of the ballot should become a thing of the past. Staying up to date to local candidates and their policies will ensure that Highlands County is able to change for the better.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School. ^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Try to learn all you can about candidates. Not just words they say at microphones but who supports them and why they will have to repay after the election.
In a free society, it's disappointing that election turnout is as low as it is. 60% turnout is nothing to crow about. It's even worse in off year elections and the local elections which you speak of. Yet the non voters are the first ones to gripe about who is in office. Many countries don't have free elections. Those who do should take full advantage of the privilege.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.