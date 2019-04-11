Feb 20, 2017 - "This is my last election," Obama said. "After my election I have more flexibility." "I understand," said Russian Prime Minister Dimitri Medvedev. Could this be considered Russian collusion? Although "we" have not seen the Mueller report one left leaning reader who apparently is privy to inside information claims it contains very damaging info on President Trump. Despite Attorney General William Barr saying that Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of wrongdoing regarding the Trump campaign’s contact with Russian operatives, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., concluded on Sunday that there is still evidence of “open collusion.” Verrrrrrry interesting, but I don't believe it.
And yes Hillary's lies are in the past and I would be happy if she remained a moot point but since her name (and pantsuits) will continue to haunt us as a possible candidate for the 2020 election she is unfortunately relevant. Do you remember the classic line from the “Seinfeld” show, that “it’s not a lie if you believe it.” This applies to Hillary when she claimed she took sniper fire. Not!!
When that little Republican George Washington was asked about cutting down a cherry tree at 6 years of age he answered “I cannot tell a lie. I did cut it with my hatchet.” Also said later in life, "Serious misfortunes originating in misrepresentation frequently flow and spread before they can be dissipated by truth." So I wonder if he'd approve of this doozy: March 9, 2010 - House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said of the Not Very Affordable ObamaScare Health Act, "If you like your health care plan, you can keep it," but the promise was impossible to keep and was voted "Lie of the year." But I guess it was alright for Obama and Democrats to lie as long as there were several other elements in it that you may like.
I wonder if Hillary supporters know that as of Sept. 6, 1787, American presidents and vice presidents were elected by the Electoral College not popular vote so we don't care how many popular votes she received. A minimum of 270 Electoral votes are required and on Dec. 19, 2016 the Electoral College met and cast 306 votes for Donald J. Trump to Make America Great Again while Hillary Clinton, not so many.
Jerry Wright
Avon Park
This obsession that White Nationalists have with President Obama and the Clintons has gone beyond creepy. Over 2 years later, these losers are still whining over people long out of office when they should be singing hosannas to the German chain migrant they embrace as messiah. There is much to talk about that is far more current. 9,500 lies and counting. The multiple investigations and prison sentences of the Sovereign's inner circle, the inability of said Sovereign to even remember where his old man was born, multiple illicit affairs with women of ill repute, while married himself and the list grows. Rejoice! Your Anointed One beckons!
