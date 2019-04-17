“Y’all, this is actually happening,” said Bartow-born, country music sensation Eli Mosley on www.elimosley.com. “And frankly, it’s because of your support.”
The high energy, good time road show that is Mosley and his band are set to play The Circle Theatre once again. The May 3 show kicks off at 7 p.m. This will be the third appearance for Mosley at the venue.
Mosley made his first impression at the The Circle Theatre on May 4 of last year. He performed to a near capacity crowd that evening. The Polk County cowboy returned Nov. 2 and put on a sensational show at his first ever sold-out performance right here in our own backyard. Seeing him work his craft brings to mind the intensity level of a Garth Brooks concert.
“In 2001 we were living in California and my dad’s friend taught me to play guitar. I got into country music back in 1996 when I was 6 years old. I saw Tracy Byrd play and I said, ‘that’s what I want to do.’
“In 2002 I started to play and sing. In 2004 I saw George Strait play in Orlando and that just threw gas on that fire. It just took off from there.”
Over the past year or so, Mosley and his Highlands County fans have taken to each other quite well.
“Down here is probably the most support we’ve had across the state. Sebring is starting to become my favorite place in the world. At shows like this, it’s a really cool setting because you can get real personal. It’s hard to do that at a bar show,” Mosley said.
Mosley gets inspiration from traditional country artists such as George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Brooks & Dunn. He not only writes and sings his own original work, but also covers country favorites such as “Check Yes or No” by George Strait and “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks and Dunn.
The former Marine has released two Nashville recorded and produced albums at Ocean Way Studio and Sound Emporium. He is currently releasing singles which will be part of his upcoming third album and radio stations across the nation have started playing his music.
The Mosley machine is almost always in motion according according to Eli and his father/manager Michael.
“If I’m not playing a show that night I’m writing. If I’m not writing or playing a show I’m probably doing some sort of planning or production work or building something for the stage,” said Eli.
“If we don’t have shows we’re gonna be on the road at radio stations,” added Michael. “We’re just really expanding fast.”
Scott Cockrell, Circle Theatre Operations said, “the combination of his own hits as well as covers of well-known country standards is a real crowd pleaser. I can count on Eli bringing a consistently professional performance and I am looking forward to his next show.”
“Eli engages the audience with stories of his background in music as well as his personal life,” said Mike Brown, owner of 12 Spies Vineyards.
Sebring artist Robbie A, who once was a member of Mosley’s band, will be opening the show.
Tickets can be purchased online at: www.EventBrite.com, search for Eli Mosley concert.
You may order by phone Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 863-382-1029. Or in person at the box office.
The Circle Theatre is located at 202 Circle Park Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.