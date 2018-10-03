SEBRING — The Florida Democratic Party has elected to go with Allen Ellison as its candidate for Congressional District 17. The Party had to choose a replacement candidate for April Freeman, who died unexpectedly Sept. 23 after winning the Democratic nomination in the August primary.
“We congratulate Allen on his nomination, and thank everyone who stepped up to run under such unfortunate circumstances,” said FDP Chair Terrie Rizzo in a statement after Ellison was named. “This has been a difficult process for everyone involved as April was a beloved member of the Democratic Party. We know Allen will continue the hard work she started to turn Florida’s 17th Congressional District blue.”
The Florida Democratic Party described Ellison as a “community leader in Highlands County, who founded the Center for Economic & Policy Development Inc. (The Center) to facilitate economic growth throughout Central Florida and rural parts of the country.”
Ellison was born in Avon Park and graduated from Hardee High School.
The Florida Democratic Party had originally planned on choosing Freeman’s replacement over the weekend, but two potential candidates brought the matter to the courts, as a state statute prevented the two from running.
Pam Keith and Roy David Walker filed suit in federal court challenging the statute that states “no person may qualify as a candidate for more than one public office, whether federal, state, district, county, or municipal, if the terms or any part thereof run concurrently with each other.”
Keith and Walker claimed the statute is unconstitutional, as it prevented them from running for a federal office, and the United States sets the qualifying standards for federal office, not individual states.
On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth Kovachevich ruled against the two, which prevented the pair from running.
“The judge found that there wasn’t enough development of our case, which I suppose is true,” Keith wrote on Twitter. “Tough to do with no Counsel and literally 1 day to get a document together. Our fight was a good one, and our point is still valid.”
That left four candidates who had expressed interest in running in Freeman’s place and when the county chairs met on Monday night, Ellison was the top choice to face Republican Greg Steube in the Nov. 6 election.
