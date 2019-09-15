By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Don Elwell made good on his promise to resign his post as County Commissioner District 1 to bid for Highlands County Clerk of Courts.
“I did indeed file the paperwork today to fully commit myself to the campaign for Highlands County Clerk of Courts & Comptroller,” Elwell posted on social media last Sunday. “If not successful, I expect ALL (sic) of my Facebook friends to come visit me at my new job as a pizza cook,” quipped Elwell in a social media post.
He regularly works as director of Marketing and Public Relations at Alan Jay Automotive Group, a job that only occasionally conflicted with his duties as commissioner, when he would need to abstain on votes for county payments made to that vendor.
However, Elwell also said at his last town hall meeting on July 9 that if he were to get elected as Clerk, the full-time position and duties would require him to also resign his commercial industry job, which currently pays more than county clerk.
In his resignation letter, addressed to Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Bureau of Election Records Chief Kristi Willis, Elwell he timed his resignation to coincide with the date his successor would be sworn into office.
“I fully understand that this notice of resignation is hereby irrevocable,” Elwell wrote. “Thank you very much for your assistance — I pledge to continue to work diligently to properly serve and represent the citizens of Highlands County until my successor takes office.”
In his online post, Elwell said, “It might be the word ‘irrevocable’... just sounds very final/sobering.”
However, he said he remained 100% committed to his Highlands County residents in the meantime.
On a Sept. 8 post, after the Highlands News-Sun published a story on the current candidates vying for his seat, Elwell reaffirmed that he would file a resignation letter, but also confirmed he intended to stay until the next candidate takes office.
“So, you’re stuck with me as commissioner for another 14 months-ish. Lots of projects and goals yet to complete/accomplish,” Elwell wrote.
“However, for me, the really scary part is that I’m ‘All-In’ (sic) with this election: On 11/17/20, I will no longer be a HC Commissioner (sic),” he continued. “I’ll either be the Highlands County Clerk of Courts or private citizen .. likely with lower blood pressure.”
