AVON PARK — Highway safety has become a hot topic in Highlands County, and residents wanted to know more about what they would see in road improvements.
It was one of the topics they asked County Commissioner Don Elwell to address Tuesday night during his semi-annual town hall meeting.
Elwell essentially gave an overview of plans that FDOT has for the next five years, the interval the state agency uses to set its funding into the future.
Starting with this year, 2019, Elwell said FDOT plans to start the following projects:
- Add a turn lane to State Road 17 at County Road 17A, east of Avon Park.
- Add a turn lane on U.S. 98 at Arbuckle Creek Road in Lorida.
- Install sidewalk on Thunderbird Road in Sebring from Comet Terrace to Cougar Boulevard.
- Install sidewalk on Memorial Drive from Pomano Drive to Sebring Parkway.
- Repave Heron Street from Hammock Road to Howey Road.
- Repave and widen Stryker Road from North Olivia Drive to U.S. 27.
- Reconstruct Kenilworth Boulevard from Mini-Ranch Road to Haywood Taylor Boulevard.
Other projects to start in FDOT’s five-year plan are as follows.
In 2020, FDOT will begin or work on a lighting retrofit on North Ridgewood Drive in Sebring, adding sidewalk to SR 17 from Cornell Street to Memorial and from Woodlawn Drive to Rialto Avenue and adding sidewalk on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard.
In 2021, FDOT has scheduled to repave County Road 64 from Angelo Lake Road to East Butler Road.
2022 should see FDOT crews repave County Road 635 from State Road 66 to Selah Road, widen and repave Manatee Drive from SR 17 to Sebring Parkway Phase 3, repave Sebring Parkway Phase 1 from U.S. 27 to Scenic Highway and add sidewalk along West Interlake Boulevard from Catfish Creek Road to South Tangerine Drive.
Finally, in 2023, FDOT is scheduled to repave Arbuckle Creek Road from the Arbuckle Creek bridge to Riverdale Road, widen and repave Lake Josephine Drive from Orange Blossom Boulevard to Sentinel Point, and a widen U.S. 98 to four lanes from U.S. 27 to Airport Road.
Proposed projects beyond the five-year plan include extending Daffodil Street, milling and resurfacing sections of Parkway Phase 1 near U.S. 27, improving the intersection on U.S. 27 at Hammock Road, paving Hammock Road/County Road 634 through Highlands Hammock State Park and building Sebring Parkway Phase 4 — connecting the future Sebring roundabout to the west end of Arbuckle Creek Road.
When asked Tuesday night about how much research he’s done on traffic safety, in comparison to other issues like the recent Sunday alcohol sales vote, Elwell said he’s attended FDOT meetings, and then also recalled looking over several studies and reports over at least the last five years.
Tuesday was not the first time Elwell had addressed road projects in a nighttime town hall meeting. In 2015, using a GoogleEarth display of U.S. 27 in Highlands County he gathered suggestions for changes from motorists and law enforcement in the audience about various problem points on the roadway.
Some of those suggestions have turned into projects, such as the current intersection improvements on U.S. 27 at State Road 64 and the closing of the crossover at Palmetto Street in Avon Park concurrent with the installation of a traffic signal at Shop 16 Road.
U.S. 27 intersections with a relatively high numbers of wrecks also Sebring Parkway, Stryker Road and Bayview Drive/New Life Way.
Lakeview Road in Lake Placid has since been added to the list with more traffic turning in and out for the hotel and convenience store now there.
Other problem areas to come out of the 2015 meeting include the U.S. 27 intersections at Lake Mirror Drive, Ryant Boulevard and Northwood Boulevard.
Northwood was brought to public attention in September 2013 by local resident Stanley Schmidt, who lobbied for a traffic light at that location.
After reviewing his request, FDOT said traffic counts at that location did not warrant a signal.
However, Elwell said Tuesday that crossover needs to be either improved or closed.
He described it and the intersection with Whisper Lake Circle as a “Frogger spot,” where people trying to turn left onto U.S. 27 pack the median, creating a tense and dangerous situation.
“We might need intersection improvements there, too,” Elwell said of U.S. 27 at Whisper Lake Circle. “Someone should not have to die before we do anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.