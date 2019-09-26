Special to the Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — Highlands County Commissioner Don Elwell received a very special award at last week’s Florida Public Transportation Association annual conference. Elwell was recognized as the ‘Local Elected Official Of The Year’ for 2019 during the conference’s closing banquet at the Omni Resort in Championsgate.
“I was completely stunned. Honored and humbled to be sure, but stunned,” Elwell stated. “There were two other finalists that were very worthy indeed.”
As Elwell walked up to the stage, the presenter read off a list of his accomplishments, focusing on Elwell’s devotion to his community, commitment to his constituents and his “incredible, tireless performance in helping the people of Highlands County before, during and after Hurricane Irma.”
“Hurricane Irma was a very difficult time for thousands of our citizens, and I was honored to be given the chance to fill in the gaps and assist those that needed help,” Elwell stated. “I was fortunate enough to be elected to represent and help the citizens of Highlands County, and I take that responsibility very seriously.”
Don Elwell was elected as county commissioner in November of 2010 and has filed to run for Highlands County Clerk of Courts in 2020.
