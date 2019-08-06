I have always had a fondness for traveling. It’s something that has been a dream of mine ever since I was little, watching some Discovery Channel special about a country far away. Even though I’ve had this dream, most of my traveling has been facilitated with someone else.
My mother might have planned a beach trip that I went on, or one time my dad drove me and all my siblings to Illinois. And while I have enjoyed all of these trips and the fact that I didn’t have to stress about food or a place to stay, I have always dreamed of planning my own adventures.
That is, until now.
I have made my dream a reality by planning my own trip to Atlanta — and actually following through with it. This is a trip that took months to plan, and it all started by finding out that one of my favorite musical groups would be performing in Atlanta.
I also realized that Atlanta was the closest show to me, as the group had no Florida shows planned. I bought my ticket a little impulsively and figured everything could be worked out later. And by everything, I mean everything. I didn’t even have anyone to go with me on the trip yet.
Turns out, ‘later’ meant quite a bit later. In fact, it was nearly two months after the purchase of my ticket that lodging was even figured out. Not to mention things like food and activities outside of the concert hadn’t been discussed yet either.
However, just as I figured everything would work out, it did. I was able to find not only one person to accompany me on my travels, but two. An AirBnB was arranged, and things just fell into place.
The trip was, of course, taken in my extremely small Scion IQ, meaning we had three adults plus three days worth of clothing, food and entertainment all stuffed in there. In short, it wasn’t the most comfortable ride. On top of being uncomfortable, we had to stop three times to fill the gas tank. I guess we can just chalk that up as a tiny car problem.
Traveling in such a limited space on a busy roadway like I-75 for seven hours really puts into perspective how relaxing and slow-paced Sebring is. On I-75 I found myself being passed left and right by cars traveling faster than me, but usually I’m the one doing the passing in Sebring. People paid no mind to using their turn signals, and would pull right into your lane as if you weren’t driving right there. And don’t even get started about driving in the city.
There’s no part of my trip to Atlanta that I didn’t enjoy. It was a new environment and time spent building bonds with people in my life who hold value. For all the stress and tension I might have felt during this trip, there are a million other positive aspects that I couldn’t say enough about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.