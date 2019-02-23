SEBRING — We live in a hectic world. Parents often work two jobs to make ends meet. Seniors are often baffled by the divisiveness in our country and the hate filled terrorism around the world.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ, at 3115 Hope St. just off Hammock Road in Sebring, is beginning an evening meditation that will be held every Thursday from 7-9 p.m. beginning March 7. Join others as a way to reflect and find balance between living in the real world and finding time to practice a contemplative routine.
The evening will include meditation, fellowship and a talk about darma, which is understanding universal realities. Attendees can come just for the meditation if they prefer. You will also learn about the pure precepts of Buddhism, which are the equivalents of the Golden Rule of avoiding doing harm, doing only good and doing good for others.
Rev. David Astor will lead the evenings. He comes from a very blended background. Astor was baptized as a Methodist, became a Catholic deacon in the Franciscan tradition, a pastoral associate in the Episcopal church and now an ordained priest/monk as a Zen cleric in the Order of Pragmatic Buddhists. He blends Christianity, Judaism and Zen to lead attendees to step into a new path of discovery.
Astor received his degrees in mathematics and computer science from the University of Illinois, and took graduate studies in psychology, sociology and law at DePaul University.
He realized that everyday people who would like to experience a routine of meditation would find it difficult to do it in the walls of a traditional temple. Pastor George Miller of Emmanuel UCC and his congregation Council agreed to host an Epiphany Zen Center at the church led by Astor.
Astor will integrate Christian religion and Buddhist philosophy. He said, “If I went into a Christian monastery today my Buddhism would make me a better monk.”
Those who attend the Thursday evening meditations probably will never become monks, but they will reflect on the three pillars of practice – great doubt, great commitment and great perseverance – and step into a new path of discovery.
Those wishing to attend are asked to meet in the interfaith chapel adjacent to the church office. For more information, call Astor at 443-994-3551. Find additional details by visiting www.orderengagedbuddhists.com.
