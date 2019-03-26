More than 560 people turned out Sunday morning to participate in the #SebringStrong 5K Memorial at Highlands Hammock State Park.
The event wasn’t about winning, it was a fundraiser with all of the money going to families of the Sun Trust Bank shooting victims.
More than $14,500 was raised the day of the event.
“It was very emotional and touching,” said event director Chet Brojek. “It was wonderful to see all the people that turned out and supported this event. It just speaks volumes about the compassion that our community has for each other.”
Amerilife Insurance was the host and primary sponsor of the event, while Big Brothers/ Big Sisters provided volunteers.
“It was an amazing turnout,” said Amerilife Administrative Assistant Chelsea Schell. “We did not expect such a large turnout especially since it was on short notice. It was wonderful to see the community come together.”
Donations totaled more than $17,000 as of Monday afternoon. Donations are still being accepted and will be for another two weeks.
“We’re going to continue to accept donations for two more weeks,” said Schell. “We accept cash or checks.”
Make checks out to the National Compassion Fund.
The address to send donations to is: Amerilife Insurance at 115 US 27 North, Sebring, Fla. 33870.
Sebring Mayor John Shoop was on hand and was encouraged by the multitude of people who came out early on a Sunday morning.
“You can’t put in words how good it was to see all those people come out to support this event,” Shoop said. “Our hearts go out to the five ladies, their families, friends and co-workers of this tragedy. We’re a small town and we stick together no matter what happens. We live in a very giving community because we truly care about each other.”
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman was also in attendance at Sunday’s event.
“Your presence here this morning I am certain will have a great impact on those family members, and loved ones directly affected by the incident which took place 59 days ago,” Blackman said. “Even though our entire community was grief stricken and devastated by that incident and several others. I personally have never been more proud to be a part of a community. There is not a day which passes that I am so grateful God’s plan placed me in Highlands County to raise my family here. So that my son can experience what it means to be a part of something greater than yourself. As you are very aware on January 23, all of our lives changed, our normal did not exist anymore. Every one of us as individuals started that day creating our “new normal”. Today we are here together not for the purpose of forgetting but for remembering those lost and additionally creating a “new normal” for our community. So during this event let us recognize every step we take, every stride we take will move us just a little closer to our “new normal” and maybe by God’s mercy we will all find serenity in that.”
