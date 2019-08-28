A recent Your View letter was headlined “How do we plant love?” It included the details of four sad and hate motivated crimes. Neither hate nor love is grown from seeds or can be uprooted.
A baby does not come from the womb loving or hating. Each of these behaviors is learned and can be relearned from the people who are family and friends.
It is my hope that more people will choose to love and encourage and invite others to do so as well.
People who choose to love in the best sense of this word are unlikely to hate and/or kill.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring
