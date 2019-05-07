Sex in itself is overrated by Hollywood and our society as providing the ultimate in intimacy and happiness.

The first meaning of the word intercourse in Webster's Dictionary is sharing of thoughts and feelings which ends loneliness and provides intimacy, respect, and understanding without engaging in sexual activity.

Perhaps the much-needed education of emphasizing these facts in our schools when our children are young will prevent unethical behavior or temptation later in their life.

LeRoy Esler

Sebring

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments