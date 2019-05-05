SEBRING — Neither the Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal nor the Agriculture Investigations Division have released causes for the two big fires early last week.
However, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor, the one man injured in either fire — Kosan Crisplant employee, 43-year-old Wayne McCall — is in good condition following reported third-degree burns suffered in the fire at the propane tank facility on Twitty Road.
“McCall is going thru (sic) the skin graft process,” Bashoor texted Friday morning. “All things considered, he is doing better.”
McCall was the only employee on duty at approximately 2 p.m. Monday when the fire started at 11850 Twitty Road.
According to some social media accounts, he managed to turn off propane lines and run to alert others in the area, even with burns on a fourth of his body.
These accounts have not been confirmed by Bashoor, who said the only officials who would be able to confirm that are with the State Fire Marshal.
As of yet, the agency has not responded to Highlands News-Sun requests for comment.
The ensuring fire ignited scores of 20-pound propane tanks, launching dozens in the air. Bashoor said that and the fact the site had a full 50,000-pound propane cylinder prompted a one-mile radius evacuation.
He and his command staff, who were closest to the fire and arrived before fire trucks, determined the fire was too dangerous to fight in close quarters. The best fire crews could do, he said, was maintain a perimeter, let the blaze burn down and stay out of harm’s way.
Airborne propane tanks and debris lit mobile homes as Sunset Manor mobile home and trailer park across the road from the plant. With everyone evacuated, Bashoor reported no injuries there.
However, between two collapsed buildings at the plant and at least 15 burned-up in the park, Bashoor counted 17 structures destroyed.
The Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause.
The other big fire this week — a five-acre brush fire that consumed a home, barn and nine vehicles on Riverdale Road, east of Avon Park — has been turned over to the Agriculture Law Enforcement Division, according to officials with the Florida Forest Service.
No direct cause has been determined there, and it is also still under investigation.
Meanwhile, Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Melissa Yunas with the Forest Service wants to remind people that Saturday was officially “National Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.”
State Firefighters advise residents to create a 30-foot safety zone around their home by eliminating flash fuels (brush and dead plant material), removing branches overhanging the roof and thinning overgrown vegetation.
Other steps include screening or boxing in areas below patios and decks with wire mesh screening with holes no larger than one-eighth inch to help keep embers out during a fire.
Most importantly, people need to clean out eaves and gutters of leaves and any combustible debris.
Neighbors can develop a phone tree, webpage or other notification system to alert everyone in their immediate area about a fire or evacuation.
Family can also help elderly relatives or neighbors by entering emergency numbers and names of close relatives into their cell phones, as well as posting a sign above their landline phone, in large print, with their phone number and street address, so they can see it easily when providing information to an emergency dispatcher.
Also, all street signs should be non-flammable material and easy to read.
Florida is entering the driest part of the dry season, and even small embers can created big brush fires. People are advised to use caution with any open flame or anything combustible.
