The wealthy capitalists are destroying American capitalism and causing our country to embrace socialism. The American employees and employees around the world are working hard to make the wealthy wealthier and billionaires billionaires. These employees are the geese that lay the golden eggs for the wealthy. The problem is that the wealthy/billionaires don't recognize, appreciate or acknowledge that fact. Accordingly, they don't adequately share their company profits with their employees.
Many incredibly successful companies pay little or no benefits, pay only minimum wage, promote employees to management or limit employees hours to avoid paying overtime, allow very little, if any paid vacation, and don't provide any retirement plan. As a consequence, the door is open for the liberal left to advocate for socialism and the employees are liking the idea.
The wealthy are pointing their finger at the liberal left and blame them for being behind and promoting the socialist movement while they have three fingers pointing back at themselves because they are the ones actually causing it. The businesses of the wealthy would run better, profit more and their employees would understand, enjoy and reap the benefits of capitalism, if only the rich would share their profits fairly and generously with the ones that earned them.
Matt Mays
Sebring
