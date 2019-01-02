SEBRING — Sebring Fire Department had a fire out relatively quickly Sunday afternoon on Orange Blossom Avenue.
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services, there to treat anyone overcome by smoke, revived a gray and white cat that firefighters had found and rescued from the home.
It took several minutes of the cat being on oxygen behind one of the fire engines. Once it came around, it was affectionate with its owners, but vocal, perhaps still a little scared from its ordeal.
Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox said the call came in at 12:38 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the home, near the intersection of Orange Blossom and Howard Street, they found smoke coming from the right-hand side, as seen from the street.
Firefighters did an attack from inside the house, he said. Fortunately, the residents were out, except for the cat, which firefighters discovered as they fought the fire.
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services used the fire department’s pet oxygen mask while petting the animal, stimulating blood flow.
Meanwhile, firefighters extinguished the fire, Maddox said, which had started in a back bedroom on that side of the house. The exact cause, he said, is unknown.
Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor, who was near the area at the time of the call, was also on scene. He said EMS was also providing health and respiratory checks on firefighters as they completed their work.
