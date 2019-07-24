I'm writing with great respect and admiration for Miguel Arceo's latest "Viewpoints From a Teenager." In my opinion, his assessment of the president's behavior is spot-on and his ability to address it from a non-partisan viewpoint is exactly what we, as a nation, need.
It is encouraging to see an articulate young man use his words carefully to express what so many are thinking, but too afraid to state.
I hope Mr. Arceo continues to write and that the Highlands News-Sun continues to publish his column.
George Miller
Sebring
I share your thoughts. This young man has not been fooled by the political quackery unleashed by the alleged president. His incite on the world is refreshing and I tool hope he will continue his writings.
