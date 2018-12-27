Breakfast has long since been dubbed “the most important meal of the day.” While some might dispute that distinction, there’s no disputing that a delicious breakfast can be a great way to begin a day.
Freshness can go a long way toward making breakfast something special. For example, fresh peaches make this recipe for Peach Bruschetta with Blue Cheese from Christopher Hirsheimer’s “The San Francisco Ferry Plaza Farmer’s Market Cookbook” (Chronicle Books) something to savor. The dish also works as an appetizer and can be made with nectarines.
Peach Bruschetta with Blue Cheese
Serves 4
4 slices country bread
2 peaches
Extra-virgin olive oil for brushing
1/4 pound blue cheese, gorgonzola or Blue Castello cheese
Preheat the broiler. Arrange the bread slices on a rimmed baking sheet, slip under the broiler and toast, turning once, until golden brown on both sides. This should take only a few minutes.
While the bread is toasting, halve the peaches lengthwise, pit them and then peel each half. Cut each half lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick slices, keeping the shape of each half intact.
When the bread is ready, remove from the broiler and brush each slice on both sides with olive oil. Spread one-fourth of the cheese on each slice of warm bread, place a sliced peach half on top, and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.