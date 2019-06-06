Diet and exercise are integral parts of the formula for a healthy life. Though few people may look forward to giving up certain foods in favor of more nutritious diets, healthy, low-calorie foods don’t have to be boring and bland.
Breakfast smoothies are a great way to maximize nutrient profiles and flavors to achieve a filling and fast meal. Smoothies that capitalize on tropical tastes rife with fiber can tame hunger and offer a jolt of energy to get you through the day. Such is the case with this recipe for Fiber-Filled Banana Colada Smoothie from Ellen Brown’s “Super Smoothies” (Crestline). This recipe offers fruits with wonderfully complementary flavors that are both high in fiber and rich in supercharged nutrients like potassium, vitamin A and vitamin C.
Fiber-Filled Banana Colada Smoothie
Yield: Four, 1-cup servings
1 cup light coconut milk
1 cup diced pineapple
1/3 cup lightly packed shredded unsweetened coconut
1/4 cup whey protein powder
2 tablespoons bee pollen
1/2 teaspoon pure rum extract
2 cups banana slices, frozen
2 tablespoons grated coconut for garnish
Combine coconut milk, pineapple, coconut, whey protein powder, bee pollen, and rum extract in a blender or smoothie maker. Blend on high speed for 45 seconds, or until mixture is pureed and smooth. Add banana slices, and blend on high speed again until mixture is smooth. Serve immediately, garnished with grated coconut, if desired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.