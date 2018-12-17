Birthdays are nothing big to me. They come and go and I get a little grayer with each passing year.
Some people love to celebrate their birthdays and enjoy letting everyone know it’s their big day. I don’t blame them; that’s their right. Me, on the other hand, I like the day to slide by quietly.
This year I was treated to something a little different for my birthday.
Those who know me well, know that I’m also not a real prissy girl. In fact, if anything I’m just a country girl, or an adult tomboy. I grew up around boys who were closer to my age. Even most of my cousins who are close to my age are boys. I really had no choice but to be tough just like them and if I wanted to play, I’d better learn to play the things they liked.
I did and I have the memories of at least five black eyes that I can recall.
For my birthday this year, my daughter decided to surprise me with a day of pampering. She knew the only way it would ever happen was if she stuck to my side to make sure I went through with it.
We started the day with a pedicure. Yes, I’m well on the south side of 50 and had never had a pedicure until this. And yes, I will certainly have another one if I didn’t scare the poor woman too much.
My mother and niece had tried to get me to get a pedicure years ago but it wasn’t anything I was interested in. I am extremely ticklish and just the thought of someone touching the bottoms of my feet make me squirm. Someone told me at some point that being ticklish was nothing to be concerned about when getting a pedicure.
They lied!
My cell phone rang while this sweet woman was starting to rub lotion onto my feet. At first it was OK; she was rubbing the tops of my feet. I answered the phone and am so grateful that it was my dad because as soon as the massage moved to the bottom of my feet, all I could do was sit in that chair and laugh. Not quietly, but loud. Loud enough to the point that Daddy couldn’t understand anything I was saying and all my daughter could do was laugh at me. Yes, the woman doing the work was kind enough to not smack me. I halfway expected her to and certainly wouldn’t have blamed her.
With my feet and lower legs massaged nicely, the nails painted a wine color and the laughing finally over, we me moved on to the next stop: lunch with a wonderful friend.
Then we moved on to South Florida State College where my son’s girlfriend is a cosmetology student. I have heard about the college’s salon but had no reason to really check it out until now. I was long overdue for a trim, so I scheduled an appointment and got one. Not only that, but I had a wonderful scalp massage. Now let me tell you, that was a wonderful feeling. Gone was any tension that may have been with me that afternoon.
I went back to the college that evening for a wonderful concert so I have to say that the day of treating me was just what I needed. I don’t think I’ll wait for another year to pass before I get another pedicure, and I’m not real sure I’ll let another month go by without trying to figure out a way to get another scalp massage.
Romona Washington is executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. Contact her via email at romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com.
