By MARK DIDTLER
The Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG — A former teammate created a speed bump for the playoff-contending Tampa Bay Rays.
Nathan Eovaldi pitched six gritty innings, Christian Vazquez hit a three-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Rays 7-4 Sunday.
Tampa Bay started the day one game up on Cleveland for the second AL wild card. The Rays won the first two games of the series by identical 5-4 scores in 11 innings.
“Every loss now you’ve got to find a way to bounce back,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “Eventually you do run out of mulligans. We’re not there but we’ve got to make sure we don’t get to that point.”
The defending World Series champion Red Sox were eliminated from postseason play Friday night.
Eovaldi (2-0) gave up three runs and seven hits in picking up his first win as a starter since last Sept. 24. The right-hander had elbow surgery to remove a loose body in late April and has been building up innings over the last month.
“I want to finish strong,” Eovaldi said. “I feel like I’ve missed so much time as it is now.”
Eovaldi was traded by Tampa Bay to Boston in late July 2018 and won both his playoff starts and ended up with an 1.61 ERA in six overall appearances.
“Did an outstanding job,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Good to see him finishing the season strong.”
Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez drove in two runs and is one RBI away from his third consecutive and fourth overall season of at least 35 homers and 100 RBIs.
The Rays scored a run in each of the first three innings off Eovaldi, including Joey Wendle’s third-inning homer, to get within 4-3.
Boston took a 6-3 lead in the fourth when Andrew Kittredge replaced Yarbrough with one-out and walked Martinez with the base loaded and later threw a wild pitch.
Yarbrough allowed six runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Rays LHP Blake Snell (6-7) will make his second start tonight since surgery July 29 to remove bone chips in his throwing elbow against Boston RHP Jhoulys Chacin (3-11).
