SEBRING — Facebook was set ablaze Wednesday night with a single false post. In the day and age of citizen journalism, anyone with a cell phone can report on happenings in the community and share it with the click of a mouse. Many times, items are added to social media or over airwaves without being fact checked — the advent of fake news.
Case in point, Happening Events in Highlands County Florida posted Wednesday evening to its Facebook page that there was “An active shooting situation at Advent Health in Sebring has ended... more details as they come... Prayers to all.”
Immediately, people were commenting and sharing the news, confirmed to be fake by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. The posts in question were shared multiple times, even though they were false. That’s the uncontrollable damage done to businesses, people, churches, etc. when fake news can’t be controlled.
Individuals, such as Jason Lee, assured people it was fake news by commenting, “We are at the hospital in Sebring and no one is even acting like there was a shooting. Shame on you for spreading garbage lies.”
Amanda Jamie Davidson also appealed to reason to no avail: “There is not an active shooter. There was no shooting.”
Still, the posts continued to be shared.
When the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office found out about the post, they attempted to staunch the fear by quashing the rumor. HCSO used its app to push a response to the fake news at 7:58 p.m. It read: “[All Users] There was NOT any active shooter situation at Advent Hewlth (sic). Repeat: THERE WAS NO ACTIVE SHOOTER AT ADVENT HEALTH. A patient was unhappy with his wait time in the ER and made comments that some took as a threat before he left and went home. There was no weapon of any kind seen. We have made contact with the suspect and are following up.”
Jana Sircy is behind the Facebook page; she has five other administrators that post to the page as well. The false post was eventually taken down and an apology replaced it.
Sircy said the page was started when she was helping Sheriff Paul Blackman run for office. On two occasions, she said Blackman is her first cousin.
When the Highlands News-Sun asked for confirmation of the relationship between Blackman and Sircy, an HCSO official said, “She is not the sheriff’s first cousin.”
In the Wednesday incident, Sircy said she received an inbox message from a hospital employee stating there was an active shooter situation. The administrator called a “reliable source,” an AdventHealth physician. She said the physician received an email from the company (hospital) saying there was an active shooter situation. Sircy said the physician and his email were enough of a reliable source for her to go ahead with the post.
AdventHealth Sebring CEO Randy Surber said the hospital "has not validated the claim an AdventHealth employee shared the information," but he did confirm the details were not correct and there was not an active shooter at the hospital Wednesday evening.
Surber emphasized, "The safety of our patients and of our staff are our top priority and at no time was anyone in danger."
In the Highlands News-Sun’s conversation with Sircy she emphasized that she and her other administrators have inside sources at the Highlands County Board of County Commission, Sebring Police Department, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Placid Police Department, every fire department and more.
Sircy said, “We have a go-to person in any agency you can think of, that one of us can reach out to.”
Sircy said she has received no backlash from the Sheriff’s Office for the post Wednesday night.
“While this was a major lapse in judgment by that Facebook page’s owner, there was no crime and there will be no charges,” the HCSO official said. “If the person posting the information knew it was false, then it could potentially be a criminal act.
“We would advise, however, that everyone do some fact checking with reputable sources before spreading information that could cause a panic in the community.”
Fake news is prevalent across the nation, especially in the bigger cities. Wednesday night Highlands County saw how it can affect small communities.
D-R Media Vice President and Group Publisher Tim Smolarick said, “Incidents like this only prove that news reporting is not to be taken lightly, and should be left in the hands of those trained to do it.”
