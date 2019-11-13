Ethel M. Ziemba
Ethel May Ziemba passed away at Signature Health Care in Port Charlotte, Florida on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2019.
She was the daughter of Norman and Florence Manchester. She was born Nov. 24, 1918. Ethel was raised in Cromwell, Connecticut. Ethel married Charles Ziemba in 1942. They lived in Portland, Connecticut and several cities in Florida. Their last residence was in Lake Placid, Florida.
Ethel was predeceased by her husband, Charles, and her daughter, Sharon Davenport. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Gamester; and grandchildren, Elizabeth Labbe, Gabrielle Jolliffe and David Miceli. She was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Calvin and Gweneth Labbe, August and Margo Miceli, and Ava Jolliffe.
Ethel enjoyed a very happy life, spending winters in Florida and summers in New Hampshire as well as traveling the world. She will always be remembered for her kindness and great humor. She will be missed by us all.
The family will receive friends for a viewing from 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church with Father Vincente Clemente celebrating. Entombment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.