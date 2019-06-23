Yesterday, June 16, 2019, my wife and I went down to the prison for children at Homestead Air Base. As the population continues to grow in this makeshift, for-profit tent prison, we could not help thinking about the villages near Hitler’s concentration camps. Near by residents claimed to be ignorant about the industrialized killing. We have no excuses. We know about Homestead.
We stood in Homestead’s pouring rain to demand that the Office of Refugee Resettlement:
• Shut down Homestead Detention Center immediately.
• Reunite children with their sponsors as quickly as possible.
• Terminate the information sharing agreement with the Department of Homeland Security so that children’s sponsors can come forward without fear of enforcement.
A few days before our trip, we learned that the Trump Administration took action to make the children’ imprisonment more painful by withdrawing soccer balls, school teachers, limited access to phones and legal advice. A kid who does not know where he is and what happened to his family is very easy to break in an overcrowded prison.
There are advantages to being tall. I was able to see guards taking two or three children from the tents to a nearby Air Force building. A local explained that the tents had no plumbing. The kids were being taken to bath rooms.
We never got an answer to our questions about Trump’s plan for dealing with a hurricane hitting this tent prison.
Those of us who spent time doing humanitarian work in Central America know the real solution to our migration problem and it does not include inflicting lasting psychological damage to children.
James Upchurch
Sebring
