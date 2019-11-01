Friday
Free Friday Movie Night at 6 p.m. at the Heartland Horses Arena on Independence Street in Avon Park. “George of the Jungle” will be on the screen. Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Sebring.
Saturday
Sebring Art, Wine & Jazz Festival from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Sebring.
Junior ROTC Physical Challenge begins at 8 a.m. at Avon Park High School Joe Franza Stadium.
Lake Placid Police Department Bike Rodeo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on North Oak Avenue in front of the police station.
