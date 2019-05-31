SEBRING – Thursday night’s Dixie Boys (ages 13-14) City League Tournament game between the Rotary and Everglades Seasoning was a nail-biter. Everglades Seasoning pulled ahead early and Rotary rallied late in the game but Everglades Seasoning held on for an 8-7 victory.
“We did an excellent job hitting the ball,” said Everglades Seasoning’s Coach Donald Lusby. “We had a couple of defensive mistakes but Donovan Lusby stood out with five RBIs and three clutch hits. We have what it takes to win it all.”
Everglades Seasoning jumped out in front in the first inning. After a pair of walks, Dalton Percy smacked a single to left field scoring Colton Krueger with George Sebring moving to third.
Percy stole second and Donovan Lusby drilled a base hit into left field plating Sebring and Percy increasing Everglades Seasoning’s lead to 3-0.
In the top of the second Everglades Seasoning’s added to its lead. Jayden Garrett drew a walk and made his way to third base. Garrett scored on a passed ball expanding Everglades Seasoning’s lead to 4-0.
Rotary chopped at the deficit in the bottom of the second. Damien Wheelock bunted toward third base and advanced to second when the throw to first was wild. Chase Sevigny bunted to the pitcher for a single and Wheelock moved to third. Wheelock raced home a passed ball cutting the deficit to 4-1.
Bottom of the third Rotary once again trimmed the deficit. Eli Ming grounded to right field for a single and advanced to third on a pair of passed balls. Rafael Vargas drew a walk and Clayton Evans grounded the ball into left driving home Ming for an RBI single. Rhett Vaughn drove in Vargas with a liner into right field closing the gap to 4-3 with Everglades Seasoning in a slight lead.
Everglades Seasoning’s widened its lead in the top of the fourth. The bases were loaded when Jacob Morgan drew a walk forcing home Krueger. Lusby stepped to the plate and rocketed the ball into the left-centerfield gap plating both Sebring and Percy for a two-run RBI double.
Morgan found himself caught in a pickle and was able to sneak past Rotary’s catcher to score increasing Everglades Seasoning’s lead to 8-3.
“I think we played well,” said Donovan Lusby. “We had a couple of mistakes but made it out and got the win. We are pretty good and we are doing a lot better than I thought we would. It feels amazing to help my team by making five RBIs.”
The two-hour time limit was quickly approaching. Rotary shortened Everglades Seasoning’s lead in the bottom of the fourth. Kaleb Revels and Bransford Stone were in scoring position when Eli Ming singled scoring both Revels and Stone to make it 8-5.
In the bottom of the fifth it was Rotary’s last chance to stop Everglades Seasoning. Vaughn was on third when Wheelock doubled into the left-centerfield gap for a double putting runners in scoring position. Sevigny grounded out to first bringing home Vaughn for an RBI and Wheelock advanced to third. Stone hit a grounder to the pitcher plating Sevigny for a ribbie narrowing the deficit to 8-7.
“We played tough and fought back,” said Rotary Coach Wes Vaughn. “We had a few errors defensively in the first couple of innings that really hurt us but they fought hard. I am super proud of them. I love this team, they fight hard every game and have been a joy to coach.”
Everglades Seasoning held on for an 8-7 victory over Rotary. The Championship game is tonight at Max Long Field. The winner of Thursday night’s game between the Mustangs and Rotary will face Everglades Seasoning starting at 6:30 p.m.
