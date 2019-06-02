SEBRING – Friday night’s Dixie Boys (ages 13-14) Championship game was a hard-fought battle between Rotary and Everglades Seasoning at Max Long Complex.
Rotary won the first game by a score of 6-5 to force a second and deciding game to determine the champion.
Everglades Seasoning won the championship game by a final score of 10-3.
“We didn’t lay down so I am proud of them,” said Rotary Assistant Coach Colin Evans. “Obviously the second game didn’t go our way but it is baseball, you win some and you lose some. They didn’t complain and they didn’t quit. I am proud of every one of them. They played hard all season.”
Everglades Seasoning took the lead in the first inning in the championship game as Jayden Garrett drew a walk, stole second and third base, and scored when the throw to third went over the third baseman’s head putting Everglades Seasoning up 1-0.
In the top of the second, Trevor Carter drew a walk and took second on a passed ball. Austin Joiner grounded to left field plating Carter for an RBI double, increasing Everglades Seasoning’s lead to 2-0.
Rotary cut its deficit in the bottom of the second as Damien Wheelock hammered a liner into left for a triple and Chase Sevigny put down a sacrifice bunt to plate Wheelock to make it 2-1.
Everglades Seasoning expanded its lead in the top of the third inning as David Scott lofted a sacrifice fly to score a run and another run scored on a ground out to make it 4-1.
Bottom of the third, Rotary once again chopped at the deficit. Bransford Stone bunted for a single, stole second and third and Rafael Vargas smacked a single to centerfield to score Stone to make it 4-2.
Everglades Seasoning added to the lead in the top of the fourth. Edwin Diaz was on second when Dalton Percy grounded to left plating Diaz for an RBI increasing Everglades Seasoning’s lead to 5-2.
“Our team did really good,” said George Sebring. “My offense wasn’t very good but my defense was good. I felt really good on the mound and I stretched well. I am proud of myself. Our team was excellent this season and we all played our hearts out. It feels amazing to win the tournament and I am very proud of my team.”
Rotary continued to chop at the deficit in the bottom of the fourth. Wheelock knocked a blooper to center, took second and third on a pair of passed balls. Everglades Seasoning tried to pick off Sevigny at second and Wheelock went home cutting the deficit to 5-3.
In the top of the fifth, Everglades Seasoning continued to build their lead as with the bases loaded, Diaz grounded to second driving home Waldron for an RBI. Garrett singled plating Carter for a ribbie increasing Everglades Seasoning’s lead to 7-3.
Everglades Seasoning escalated the lead in the top of the sixth. Bases were loaded when Carter drilled the ball into right field for a double sending home Scott and Donovan Lusby. Austin Joiner had a grounder to third scoring Waldron to make it 10-3.
Everglades Seasoning held off Rotary in the bottom of the inning to seal the City Tournament Championship.
Rotary ended the season with an impressive 12-4 record. Everglades Seasoning had a record of 14-2.
“Resilience after a rough first game,” said Everglades Seasoning Coach Donald Lusby. “They couldn’t hit the ball or field the ball in the first game but they left all of that out there. They came out and did what they did all season. When we are hitting the ball you can’t stop us. I am super proud. George Sebring pitched a heck of a game the second game and Donovan Lusby came in and closed it out. You can’t beat a team that hits the ball and that is what they have done. Trevor Carter stepped in for us as catcher and did a great job. They all stepped up. It feels good to win the tournament and now we get ready for All-Stars.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.