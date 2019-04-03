April highlights safe, happy childhoods, and the prevention of child abuse and neglect across our nation. Throughout the month you will hopefully notice a sea of blue attire, and bright pinwheels planted around the county, in an attempt to bring special awareness to healthy family dynamics and positive childhoods.
By definition, prevention is the action of stopping something from happening or arising. In this case, the action of stopping child trauma and neglect from taking place. The goal is to keep children from experiencing adverse childhood experiences, also known as ACE’s. ACE’s include stressful and traumatic events such as violence within the home, sexual abuse, substance misuse, and a lack of adequate supervision. Childhood experiences, both positive and negative, have a real and biological impact on one’s future and overall health. Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, author of “The Deepest Well,” explains how specifically stressful and traumatic events experienced during childhood will impact how we learn, react, and later parent. She believes it ultimately affects all of society “from our families to our schools to our workplaces to our jails.”
Preventing neglect means every child will have a safe home and healthy living conditions, receiving positive emotional support and addressing all their basic and medical needs. Preventing child abuse requires established, ongoing protective factors within homes where parents and caregivers have concrete support systems in place for times of need. Parents must learn how to be resilient and handle life’s challenges in beneficial ways. Caregivers need to be educated on healthy development and have a real understanding of the social and emotional needs of children.
President Calvin Coolidge is credited for his wise advice: “Little progress can be made by merely attempting to repress what is evil. Our greatest hope lies in developing what is good.”
With your strong support, the Champion for Children Foundation has been working to enhance and provide what is good for our county’s children and families since 1994. With numerous programs focused on educating parents, assisting caregivers, offering support, providing resources, and engaging the community, the Champion for Children Foundation strives to strengthen families, protect children, and reduce trauma. Prevention truly is the greatest investment in our children, our future.
Every child in Highlands County deserves a safe, healthy childhood. Every child in Highlands County deserves to feel the full support of our community. Every child deserves to sense belonging within their neighborhood. Every child deserves to have true, strong friends at school. Every child deserves to be loved unconditionally at home. Every child is deserving.
Carissa Marines serves as CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation, now celebrating 25 years of providing prevention programs and early intervention services to local at-risk children and families. Help provide safe, happy childhoods within our county and support our children, our future. All donations are tax-deductible. The office is at 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870; phone, 863-382-2905; website, www.ChampionforChildren.org.
