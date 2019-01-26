This is not a column I thought I would ever write.
If you hadn’t heard, Wednesday a young man entered the south SunTrust bank here in Sebring and shot everyone there. He then apparently called law enforcement and told them, “I killed five people.” Authorities raced to the bank and eventually got inside, where the alleged shooter surrendered without incident.
I happened to be out of town when this all happened. I learned about it while checking Facebook when I saw reports of what had happened. I was stunned. This is Sebring, for crying out loud. Mass shootings don’t happen here, do they?
I admit my first thought was Don, whose office isn’t far from the bank. A quick phone call assured me he was fine, but unable to get back to his office since the police shut down the area soon after he’d left to go to lunch. I was relieved, but still concerned about what was going on in my town.
One touching thing that came out of Wednesday – the number of people, friends and family, who called, messaged, or found another way to contact me to check on us and be sure we were OK. It was evidence that people care about us. Thank you to everyone who did so. I appreciate it more than you know.
I find myself stunned at this incident. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve driven by that bank on my way to south Sebring. The victims could possibly be people I know. Someone in our small town chose to commit this atrocious act – here, where things like mass shootings aren’t supposed to happen.
I have to commend so many for how they reacted to the unthinkable. Our police, fire, and rescue went above and beyond call of duty when faced with this crisis. We have good people here in Highlands County, and it showed yesterday.
I have no idea why the alleged shooter (I refuse to name him, he doesn’t need the publicity) decided to do this. As I type this, no motive has been reported. And we may never know what was going through his mind that fateful Wednesday when he walked into the bank. All we know is five women are dead for no good reason.
We have joined the list of places in our country that have suffered mass shootings. It is a list that is too long by far. And given our toxic political climate, it’s not a problem that will be solved anytime soon.
I wish I had magic words that could fix this whole mess. That could provide the perfect solution that would prevent another atrocity. Sadly, evil exists in the world, and it will show itself. Innocents will continue to be hurt. And I don’t know how to keep it from happening.
To my fellow citizens here in Highlands County, I join you in solidarity and prayers as we travel this strange path. This one act, horrible as it is, is not who we are. We will prove that, I have no doubt.
To those outside of the county, don’t judge us by this evil act. Support us and be patient with us as we sort this out. Don’t see us as an opportunity to push a political agenda, but help us as we figure this out.
This wasn’t supposed to happen here. But it did.
Let’s be kinder to each other, hug each other, and look after each other. And let’s try to figure out where to go from here.
Let’s not let this one act keep us from being the best we can be.
