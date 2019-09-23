By JAKE BLEIBERG
The Associated Press
DALLAS — Last September, a white police officer shot and killed an unarmed black man in his own apartment. That much is settled.
But nearly every other aspect Amber Guyger’s murder trial for the killing of Botham Jean remains cloaked in controversy as opening statements in the case are set to start today.
For some, the shooting was a tragic accident with circumstances that can only be described as “very unique.” Others place it in pattern of white officers killing black men that, they say, points to systemic problems in American policing.
Guyger, 31, was off duty but still in uniform when she shot Jean. She told investigators that after a 15-hour shift she confused Jean’s apartment with her own, which was directly below his, and mistook the 26-year-old accountant from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia for a burglar.
Guyger said she parked on the fourth floor of her apartment complex’s garage — rather than the third floor, where she lived — and found the apartment’s door ajar, according to an affidavit.
Three days after the shooting, Guyger was arrested for manslaughter. She was subsequently fired from the Dallas police department and charged by a grand jury with murder.
Legal experts say getting a murder conviction will be difficult in Guyger’s case.
Heath Harris, a defense lawyer and former First Assistant District Attorney in Dallas County, said Guyger’s attorneys are likely to argue that she acted in self-defense because she believed she was in her own home. The case may well hang on whether the jury thinks that was a reasonable mistake.
If the jury believes Guyger made a sincere error, then that means the shooting wasn’t murder, said John Helms, a Dallas defense attorney and former federal prosecutor. But they could still find her guilty of manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide, which can also come with heavy sentences, he said.
