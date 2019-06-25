I have written a whole bunch of letters to this newspaper, now I want to write one about this newspaper. Your new changes are refreshing and definitely geared to the local happenings along with better sports and world news coverage.
I really don't know where Lemon Bay is and even if the second baseman with the Stone Crabs is having a good year at the plate, I haven't the foggiest idea who he is. Now with the amount of local golf tournaments here I would probably recognize the name of the local electrician or businessman that won the tournament and I at least could call and congratulate him/her.
The sports department can now spend a lot of time on the local college sports program along with three high schools and middle school programs.
Local coverage of social events and or fender benders should also give the home crowd a better understanding of their community.
Now as to the tidbits that you publish: A man waking up in the Panhandle that finds a 300-pound alligator in his pool is not really something that is earth shaking to us here in Highlands. What is important is what retail store is closing its doors for the last time and what restaurant is opening theirs.
I am not one of the 300 surveys you took on how to improve the paper but apparently those 300 hit a nerve.
The articles will continue and I might even write another letter or two, but compliments to Romona [Washington, executive editor] and the staff for really bringing us a better localized edition of the Highlands News-Sun. How about a big round of applause for their efforts folks.
Hal Graves
Sebring
