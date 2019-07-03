The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of July gives anglers the second half of the new moon week which includes the lunar perigee and a rainy season weather forecast that includes the arrival of a high pressure system.
The new moon occurred yesterday and the lunar perigee occurs Thursday night and a high pressure system will cause a barometric pressure increase from 29.90 – 30.10 In Hg Thursday through Saturday morning.
So with the new moon reaching its strongest influence Thursday and Friday, and above-average high pressure arriving during the same time frame, fish will be adjusting upward into healthy vegetation shallow areas Thursday night and all day Friday.
Saturday atmospheric pressure will be stable with little to no pressure change. Expect fish to be in shallow shoreline depths of four to eight feet but as pressure begins to sharply decline during the sunset hours, fish will begin to migrate to their summer homes in deeper water where a higher dissolved oxygen (D.O.) rate exists in cooler temperatures.
Sunday morning a low pressure system will be in progress, dropping pressure steadily all day and reaching the 29.90 In Hg mark by Monday morning. Therefore fish will be adjusting downward late Saturday and all day Sunday. Expect to find fish moving to depths of eight to eighteen feet into grass-beds and away from the shallows.
The wind forecast for today will be terrible, as in no wind at all. Thursday a weak east wind will begin and Friday an ‘ideal fishing wind’ will occur as winds shift out of the southeast, reaching speeds of ten miles per hour (mph) by midday.
Saturday a weak south wind is forecasted with speeds under seven mph. Sunday, as a low pressure system begins, a westerly wind begins at ideal speeds of eight to ten mph, which will be the wind pattern for the following three to four days.
Best Fishing Days: With the lunar perigee and a strong high pressure system both occurring Thursday night through Friday night the second best shoreline fishing of the month will occur---the best shoreline fishing of the month will occur the last three days of the month during the super new moon phase.
Major Fishing Period: Today the new moon overhead period occurs at 2:27 p.m. and solar noon at 1:30 p.m. and the highest D.O. period of the day also starts to occur during these periods. So therefore a feed intensity rating of 8-9 occurs today from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. However the lack of wind will make fishing very tough physically.
Daily this period moves later by an hour and the wind forecast improves during the high heat hours of the day when the moon is overhead. Therefore Thursday and Friday from 12-5 p.m. will be very good fishing with a 7-rating.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 9:30 p.m. and the sunset at 8:25 p.m. plus the D.O. rating will be at its highest mark of the day. Therefore a feed intensity rating of 6-7 will occur from 7:30-10 p.m.
The moonrise period occurs today at 7:20 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:34 a.m. however the lowest D.O. period of the day occur from 3-6 a.m. Therefore shoreline shallow water fishing could be tough in shallow lakes especially. I expect a feed intensity rating of 5-6 to occur at depths of 6-10 feet on the windy sides of the lake, where there will be a higher oxygen rating. Daily this period moves later by an hour and perhaps improves if there is plenty of sunshine in the morning hours.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 3-4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon, July 29-Aug. 4 one day from super new moon status, Aug. 12-17 weak full moon, Aug. 27-Sept. 2 super new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $250.00 for up to three anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.12 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) All four gates are closed.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do not feed alligators. Do not get close for a better picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults and pets being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season, instead admire them from a safe and legal distance.
Lightning is a real threat: During the rainy season lightning is a real threat, therefore anglers should formulate an escape plan when fishing during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather apps for smart phones are always very beneficial in providing an alert thirty minutes before a weather system enters your location.
Anglers should be able to get off the lake and into a vehicle within five to ten minutes when fishing during the development of storm activity. Do not take cover under trees or tents. If you get caught on the lake as lightning starts lay lower than your main motor. And it’s essential that you have a working fire extinguisher on board.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
