The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last week of November gives anglers a weak new moon phase and typical fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy the ideal weather conditions and the new moon effects, both causing fish to feed at above average rates during the midday, sunset and sunrise hours.
A cold front is passing through the state today…but that will not negatively affect daily fish feeding migrations. In fact, the opposite effect occurs. Water temperatures are in the ideal feeding range right now and today’s cold front will only serve to make feeding activity even more active.
However as with all low pressure cold front weather systems, fish will initially move deeper to regain the felt pressure and comfort they were experiencing prior to the arrival of the low pressure weather. After a day or so the fish’s body will acclimate to the change, allowing them to move upward again into shoreline areas.
Monday night, atmospheric pressure will begin to rise as high pressure moves into the state. Daily the pressure rises 0.10 In Hg and will peak-out in the 30.25 range by Thursday midday. So you can expect great fishing Tuesday through Thursday.
The new moon, which occurs Tuesday, will be weak due to the moon arriving at its lowest position in the sky on Thursday. The moon arrived at its closest orbit point to earth yesterday but it will produce very little positive effects on fish and wildlife because the ‘solar blocking-unblocking change-rate’ will be low and minimal therefore.
As I stated last month, the national fishing publications all forecast this month’s new moon phase will have a very poor ‘feeding activity rating’. However this will not be the case in the state of Florida, Texas and southern California.
All three states will have ideal water temperatures to enable high levels of feeding activity for the first time since last June this month. Therefore fish and especially bass, will be bulking up to regain the weight they lost when water temperature were too hot for normal digestion and feeding rates to occur.
So disregard Bass Master’s solunar forecasts until water temperatures drop into the sixties for a daily average this winter season. Instead of a 4-rating you can expect a 6-7 rating as bass and panfish feed at ideal temperatures. Pressure rising significantly from Tuesday through Thursday will certainly put hungry feeding fish in the shallow shoreline areas in huge numbers.
Anglers and fish will be ‘thankful’ for ideal temperatures this week.
Best Fishing Days: Even though the next six days will produce above average fishing results, Tuesday and Wednesday’s weather factors align best for producing excellent fishing results.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 10:33 a.m. and solar noon at 12:13 p.m. which will produce a feed intensity rating of 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and increases in feed rating by a half number until Thursday when it begins to reverse, normalizing in the 4-5 range by next weekend.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 4:22 p.m. and the sunset at 5:31 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 4-6:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and will increase in feed rating by a half number until after the midweek when it reverses, normalizing in the 3-4 range by next weekend.
The second minor period occurs during the sunrise. Today the moonrise occurs at 4:37 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:53 a.m. so the solar-lunar effect will be minimal during the sunrise. However the moonrise occurs later daily by fifty-five minutes which means Tuesday through Thursday this period will produce very well producing a rating of 4-5. Wednesday morning will be especially good.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 24-28 new moon. December 9-14 full moon, and 23-28 new moon, January 7-13 full moon, 21-27 new moon
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.20 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 39’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.