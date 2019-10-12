Earlier this week Gov. DeSantis announced that he wants the minimum teacher salary in the state of Florida to be $47,500. Such an increase would have an immediate, substantial impact on the local economy. Setting a minimum statewide salary for teachers is unquestionably a good thing.
However, as a pre-k special needs teacher who works at Park Elementary School and has taught in Highlands County for six years with a salary of approximately $40,000, I’m left out of the governor’s proposal. I have dedicated my life to the students of Highlands County, often to my own financial detriment.
Special needs pre-K teachers might start to leave our program and go back to general education to help themselves financially. When that happens, who will teach the special needs children who need this program? This program helps the students catch them up so they may be mainstreamed into general ed and not fall behind.
I don’t think it’s too much to ask that the governor come up with a plan that ensures that all educators are given a raise. My time and my experience in the classroom have value; my students and their parents can attest to that.
The question that remains is, will the governor and the Legislature also see my value, or will they continue to take the hard work and sacrifice of so many career educators in Florida for granted?
Samantha Figuerres
Avon Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I agree all teachers should be included in this proposal. I'm not sure why you're not but make your voice and your vote heard.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.