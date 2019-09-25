In the early autumn of 2013, my wife and I found ourselves on a European river cruise. We were mesmerized by the many historic sites and the breathtaking beauty of the European landscape we were enjoying.
As our ship meandered through the picturesque rivers, the talk among most of the passengers onboard was about our seeing hundreds of houses, barns, and other buildings equipped with solar panels — in numbers far exceeding anything we had ever seen in the United States. Hearing the excitement among the passengers, the ship’s staff decided to invite a world-renowned science professor from Vienna to come aboard and deliver a lecture about alternative energy and climate change. Two days later, this distinguished professor arrived onboard and was welcomed by an enthusiastic, over-flowing audience. For the next two hours, he proceeded to explain global climate changes. Additionally, he discussed the history of the highly successful alternative energy practices employed by farmers and the general local population in this area of Europe. It is certainly not an overstatement when I say that the speaker left the entire audience spellbound.
Upon our return to Florida, we had to search long and hard for any evidence of the solar energy panels such as we had witnessed during our European cruise. Shortly after our return home, I contacted a local state representative and asked, “Why, in a state that is constantly bathed in glorious sunshine, do we not have more solar, wind, and other alternative energy sources in place?” The representative did not hesitate to reply, saying that the oil and gas lobby was so embedded in national and state politics that anyone who opposed them could not be re-elected.
In the years since that wonderful and enlightening cruise, I have involved myself in intense study of worldwide climate change and the causes thereof. I (and many others) have written numerous articles about this highly dangerous problem. Unfortunately, the response of private industry and government in dealing with this issue — in Florida and nationwide — has been comparatively silent, showing an abundance of political cowardice.
NASA, in a recent article concerning climate change, reported the following:
“Multiple studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals show that 97% or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree that climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.”
In a separate United Nations scientific study, it was reported that environmental pollution poses a “potentially catastrophic” danger to our planet. They went on to state that, without immediate, aggressive corrective measures, such a catastrophe may be unavoidable.
Anyone watching television news in the past few days should be overwhelmed by the turn-out of both children and adult protestors worldwide calling for action to correct this horrendous threat. These protestors have been inspired by the courage and determination of a 16-year-old Swedish teenager named Greta Thunberg. She is inspiring the world. I was literally brought to tears by the raw courage of these children and by the blinding cowardice of many adults who stubbornly refuse their calls for help.
Recent environmental decisions of our governor, Ron DeSantis, have shown both wisdom and political courage. Sadly, the same cannot be said for our current president and his dangerous EPA director. As a result of their irresponsible actions, I fear that the name of that agency will be changed from EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) to EDA (Environmental Destruction Agency).
To those who continue to deny the calamitous danger facing our environment due to climate change, I suggest that they pull their collective heads out of the sand and muster some semblance of scientific knowledge and political courage. Your cowardice and ignorance is directly contributing to very serious doubt for humankind’s future upon this earth.
Bud Morgan is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Why worry about President Trump being a dictator when we have social engineering by unelected dictators for the environment? Fearing political rule by one person in our nation should be just as fearful by groups "doing good". It is not the right/duty of government to control social issues regardless of who they harm/help. Allowing Government to be a dictator on acceptable issues is just as wrong as a dictator ruling unacceptable issues. We still have dictators. What changes are the acceptable issues. ……
If America is really a land of Individual freedoms the people must be convinced, willingly, to accept responsibility for climate change. If not, as usual our Gov will make a mess of what they were to fix by acting as dictators.
