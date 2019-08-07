Spinal muscular atrophy, often referred to as “SMA,” is a condition few people are acquainted with until it affects them or a loved one. A genetic disease affecting the part of the nervous system that controls voluntary muscle movement, SMA most often affects infants and children and can prove debilitating. Understanding SMA can help parents better explain it to children who were recently diagnosed with the disease and are old enough to understand they have a condition.
What causes SMA?
According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, chromosome 5 SMA, the most common form of SMA, is caused by a deficiency of SMN, a motor neuron protein. This protein is necessary for normal motor neuron function, and a deficiency of SMN is caused by mutations on chromosome 5 in the SMN1 gene. Mutations in other genes may also cause SMA, and such cases are referred to as non-chromosome 5 SMA.
What are the symptoms of SMA?
There are various types of SMA, and the symptoms can vary depending on the type of SMA a person has. The following are some of the symptoms associated with the various types of SMA.
Type 1: Type 1 is the most severe type of SMA. When a child is type 1, he or she may have difficulty supporting his or her head and sitting without help. Difficulty swallowing and weakness in the arms and legs may also occur. The muscles that control breathing also can be compromised when a child has type 1 SMA, and breathing problems can affect a childÕs life expectancy.
Type 2: Type 2 SMA typically affects the legs more than the arms. Type 2 SMA affects children between six and 18 months of age, and such kids may be able to sit, stand or walk with help.
Type 3: The mildest form of SMA, type 3 may be referred to as juvenile SMA. Children with type 3 can often stand or walk without help, but they may have difficulty climbing stairs, getting up from a chair or running.
Type 4: Type 4 SMA begins in adulthood, and men and women may experience muscle weakness, twitching or breathing problems. Physical therapy can help men and women better manage their symptoms, which typically only affect the upper arms and legs.
Parents can learn more about SMA by visiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association online at www.mda.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.