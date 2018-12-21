Many new programs are available at fitness centers that allow fitness-minded individuals to test their mettle. Recently, one of the more popular fitness regimens is HIIT, and it’s probably available at a fitness center near you.
HIIT is an acronym for High Intensity Interval Training. The American College of Sports Medicine says HIIT held steady among the top fitness trends for 2017. The crux of HIIT is sustained, intense exercise followed by active recovery periods. WebMD says that HIIT can be used with any type of cardio workout, including rowing, jumping rope, stair climbing, and more. Many gyms also build programs around HIIT that may include “boot camp” workouts that utilize equipment or body weight exercises to burn calories.
A typical HIIT training sessions lasts about 30 minutes. Workouts are performed at 80 to 90 percent of a person’s maximal heart rate, which is the number of times the heart will beat in a minute without overexerting itself. Recovery periods are not entirely rest. They tend to be shorter than active periods, and come in at around 40 to 50 percent of the maximal heart rate. The workout will alternate between the working and recovery periods.
HIIT workouts can be effective at boosting metabolism and helping people burn calories faster. They also help to develop physical endurance. The science behind the workouts has to do with EPOC, or excess post-exercise oxygen consumption.
The fitness lifestyle resource Daily Burn says that HIIT will help burn more fat and calories than regular steady workouts because EPOC\0x2008 is an oxygen shortage in the body that occurs during the intense portions of the HIIT workouts. During recovery, the body will ask for more oxygen, creating an afterburn and a metabolic disturbance.
The fitness guide Fitness Blender states that the intense training will result in the body burning calories at a higher rate for up to 48 to 72 hours after exercising.
People may see greater results by doing HIIT workouts three times a week for half of the duration than they would if they were performing more typical workouts more frequently. For those whose schedules are already jam-packed, HIIT can be a more efficient way of exercising.
HIIT requires a strong baseline fitness level, so beginners or those who have been out of the gym for some time are urged to start slowly. Also, since HIIT causes high demand on the heart and respiratory systems, so it’s essential to discuss the regimen with a doctor to find out if HIIT is a smart choice depending on your medical history.
Those considering participating in HIIT workouts are urged to discuss the possibilities with a knowledgeable trainer at a neighborhood gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.