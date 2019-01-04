AVON PARK — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to what may be one of the worst cases of animal cruelty that has ever occurred in this county. Authorities say an Avon Park woman had 23 dead animals at her residence in various stages of decay, along with other animals that were severely malnourished.
Dead animals were found under a bed, between the mattresses of a bed and on top of a bed, the arrest report states.
Jinece Elizabeth Loughry, 66, of Avon Park, was arrested by authorities Thursday. Loughry was charged with 72 counts of animal cruelty.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to an anonymous complaint Thursday. Initially deputies contacted Loughry via telephone, because she was not at the 1367 Memorial Drive address. However, she reportedly returned to the house within 10 minutes, but she would not allow deputies inside.
According to the arrest reports, Loughry owned the house at 1367 Memorial Drive, but was not living there.
Deputies obtained a search warrant to legally enter the house and authorities allegedly found a total of 72 animals, but 23 of them were deceased. According to HCSO Public Information Officer Scott Dressel, many of the animals were so decomposed that authorities could not determine if the dead animals were dogs or a cats.
Some dogs were found walking around in the residence while others were stacked in cages, the report states. Deputies noted that “there was no food or water nor were there empty bowls in them [cages].” In addition, “no other bowls of food or water were found throughout the home,” the report states.
The cages had no food or water, but they allegedly had several inches of feces in them. Since the cages were stacked, dogs that were on the top rows were reportedly urinating and defecating on the ones below them.
In addition to the 23 dead animals found at the scene, authorities also reportedly found several animals that appeared to be malnourished and needing food and water. Their bones were allegedly protruding and their matted fur was covered in feces.
One animal died while deputies were investigating the scene, authorities say. Due to the stench of dead animals and urine, deputies had to take numerous breaks and utilize respirators to deal with the overwhelming odor, the report states.
The home had no running water and Loughry had not lived in the residence since November, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. However, rats and roaches were reportedly infested in the home.
According to Hardee Animal Rescue Team (HART), Loughry had been a volunteer at the organization. “We were unaware of everything over there,” Leigh Sockalosky, a member of HART, said. “We were mortified.”
Loughry had reportedly been telling HART that she was finding homes for the animals, but she was storing them in her house instead, the press release states.
HART responded to the emergency situation that involved some of their animals. “We were there to help [the Sheriff’s Office] and took every one of them,” Sockalosky said.
“They have all been treated,” she said. “Vet care is being given to all who needed it. We will have very reduced adoption rates because of the number of animals.
“All of the animals she [Loughry] brought in to be seen and vetted were in perfect condition,” Sockalosky said.
Several of the deputies offered to adopt some of the animals. Anyone who is interested in adopting the animals should visit hardeeanimalrescueteam.com. “Some of the animals are in good enough shape to be available for immediate adoption, while others will have to be held until they are in better shape,” Dressel said.
“There is no excuse for animals to be abused like this,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said in a prepared statement. “Our Animal Services, which is a division of the Sheriff’s Office, inspects all four registered animal rescues in our county — including the Humane Society of Highlands County — on a quarterly basis, but we need to be able to go even further.
“I will be reaching out to the county commission as soon as possible to discuss a county ordinance that would require anyone operating a rescue or serving as a foster home for animals as part of a rescue — even as a volunteer — to register with Animal Services so they can be monitored and inspected on a regular basis,” Blackman said. “We need to make sure something like this horrible tragedy never happens again in our county.”
Anyone with tips about this incident is asked to provide information in one of the following ways:
• Call Det. Vincent Forest at 863-402-7250
• Email detectives@highlandssheriff.org
• Use the HCSO’s smartphone app to submit a tip
• Leave an anonymous tip with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or visit heartlandcrimestoppers.com and receive a reward of up to $3,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest
Loughry is currently in the Highlands County Jail and her bond is set at $72,000.
