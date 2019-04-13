Many of us are on Facebook, that huge social media giant that can suck the soul out of the unwary. If you’re like me, you use it to communicate with friends and family and check out such important posts like cute animal videos and memes that amuse you.
I also rely on Facebook for latest pictures of my adorable granddaughter, which I sometimes copy and share with all my friends. The world may have issues right now, but I think we can all agree that there’s no such thing as too many cute grandbaby pictures. And if you don’t agree, just skip over that post.
One of the problems I see with Facebook is that people use the platform to behave in a way they wouldn’t dare do if face to face with a human being. They call names and make threats and figure they’re protected by being behind a computer screen.
In my opinion, it is important to treat people with respect on or offline. And acting rude online tells those of us who see it more about you than you want us to know. It’s not a persona or a mask – it’s who you really are inside. And some of you need your insides washed out with soap.
There is a lot of information thrown at us on Facebook. Sometimes we take it at face value and treat it as truth. This is not wise, as “fake news” is out there, fueled by those with an agenda. “If it’s on the internet, it must be true,” is a joke, not a tenet for life.
Yes, it can be a pain to take five minutes to check out that news report that caters to your particular beliefs, but believe me, your credibility will thank you.
Then there are plenty of opportunities to get into … let’s call them “debates” for a moment. People will toss out a belief of some kind and the bomb throwing will begin. And if it’s something you feel strongly about, it’s tempting to weigh in.
Do yourself a favor. Take your hands off the keyboard and go find a cute pet video. Most Facebook debates do not end well. All that happens is your blood pressure goes up and you find yourself mad at people you barely know. Just say no.
But then there are things that you simply shouldn’t post in the first place. I have as an example the case of Chloe Jones, a Pennsylvania woman who was wanted by the authorities for failing to appear in court over assault charges. She was placed on the Greene County Sheriff’s Office “Top Ten Most Wanted List.”
According to an article I read on www.foxnews.com, last week, she commented on the office’s Facebook post about the list with the question, “Do you do pick up or delivery??”
If that wasn’t bad enough, she engaged with commenters on her question, apparently mentioning at one point that she was in a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. Thanks to tips from residents in both states, Morgantown police were able to pick up Ms. Jones and she was extradited to Pennsylvania.
The sheriff’s office later posted that, “Ms. Chloe Jones and her witty comments are taking a hiatus from our Facebook comments section due to the jail not having internet for her to use.”
As my best friend said, “I guess they did pick-up in her case.”
I abandoned FB years ago when they came up with the bright idea that I would send them my drivers license or some other personal identification item to prove who I am. I was pleased to tell them that wasn't happening and that they weren't important enough to garner such compliance. I have never looked back. Fortunately, I've never been one of those people who felt I had to display my entire life on public media. Thankfully, I was never that insecure.
