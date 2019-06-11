History is often misinterpreted by those who would prefer a different outcome. Historical falsehoods have taken root in our society despite proof to the contrary. One of these fabrications is that Christopher Columbus has a place in American history as he allegedly discovered this land.
Columbus has enjoyed far too much notoriety for discoveries he never made. He did not discover America. The fact is he never even made landfall here. The closest that Columbus came to America was a remote island in the southwestern Bahamas and later, Cuba. He was greeted by the inhabitants of these islands. In four expeditions, Christopher Columbus did visit Hispanola and made it to the extreme north of South America. However, none of these were intended destinations as the explorer was hopelessly lost in his quest to find Asia and a route to the spice islands in Asia.
His only real accomplishment was his contribution to the slave trade as he enslaved and mistreated natives of the lands he accidentally happened upon. In his misguided travels, Columbus lost ships and many men. He never achieved the goal for which he was contracted by the Spanish monarchy. His notoriety is unfounded and it’s only fitting that he has lost favor resulting the renaming of Columbus Day to “Native American Day” and that his statues be removed.
Another fallacy refers to the The War Against Southern Treason, often referred to as the Civil War. This senseless conflict was one of the darkest events in American history. The glorification of this traitorous uprising and the erection of statues of treasonous Southern generals goes far beyond the pale. Glamorizing slavery and treason is an insult to all that made this country great.
Those who think that attempts are being made to re-write history are misguided and ignorant of facts. Historical certainty never changes, though its interpretation morphs through time. Facts can be stubborn but they stand fast. The wish to change them doesn’t make it so.
Horace Markley
Sebring
