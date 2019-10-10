What Al Gore and the UN-IPCC call the Demon Molecule CO2, is actually the miracle molecule. Man’s added approximately 140ppm since the beginning of the industrial evolution 1760.
When plant life first appeared on earth, CO2 was 2500ppm; we have a little over 400ppm today. The decline was a straight line. Earth is CO2 impoverished today.
UN Report 5/2019 predicts 1 million species will be extinct over the next several decades. For that to happen, you would need 25 to 30,000 disappearing per year. According to the IUCN Red List, breaking down their century data, reviewing extinction by decade, the rate is actually decreasing significantly since the 1800’s; for the last 40 years it’s been two!
H.L. Mencken — “The aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed, hence clamoring to be led to safety, by menacing it with endless series imaginary hobgoblins.”
“CO2 released from fossil fuels have little influence on observed changes in amount of atmospheric CO2.”
The overall global temperature change sequence of events appears to be from 1) ocean surface, 2) land surface, 3) lower troposphere.
- Changes in global atmospheric CO2 lag about 11–12 months behind changes in global sea surface temperature.
- Changes in global atmospheric CO2 lag 9.5-10 months behind changes in global air surface temperature.
- Changes in global atmospheric CO2 lag about 9 months behind changes in global lower troposphere temperature.
- Changes in ocean temperatures appear to explain a substantial part of the observed changes in atmospheric CO2 since January 1980.
- CO2 released from use of fossil fuels have little influence on the observed changes in the amount of atmospheric CO2, and changes in atmospheric CO2 are not tracking changes in human emissions.
John Nelson
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
John Nelson needs a hobby. With that presky President Obama out of the way, Nelson and his Tea Party plebs have too much free time on their hands, while Mr. Trump is busy keeping 'America great again' with heaps of lies and corruption.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.