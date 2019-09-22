The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of September gives anglers the last quarter moon phase for the first half of the week and the super new moon phase starting the second half of the week. A fall weather forecast is predicted for the first week of the fall season, with a strong east northeast wind prevailing, except for Tuesday through Thursday.
A slow moving low pressure system will pass through the state today through Tuesday which will produce a falling barometer during the afternoons of 0.12 In Hg today through Wednesday.
A strong east northeast wind is forecast for today and a medium northeast wind of 12 miles per hour (mph) will occur Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the low wind days of the week with a northeast wind of 6 mph. Thursday will produce a perfect fishing northeast wind of 6 to 10 mph and Friday through the weekend high northeast wind of 15 to 18 mph are predicted.
The super new moon occurs Saturday which means an excellent feed rating will occur Thursday through next Monday during the midday hours. Wind speeds will be the challenge however, as strong northeast winds dominate the early afternoon to evening hours. Atmospheric pressure is forecast to not change and will remain stable Saturday but will start a rapid decline next Sunday.
With the atmospheric pressure rising Thursday and topping-out early Saturday morning, anglers can expect fish to be in the shallow feeding areas feeding heavily during the lunar overhead period of the midday hours.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday through Saturday better-than-average atmospheric pressure rise will occur throughout the morning hours. Therefore the major period from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be very good. Bright sunshine is forecast so dissolved oxygen production will be optimum.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 8:07 p.m. and the sunset at 7:22 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later into the night by one hour and decreases in feed rating by a half number over the next two days and remains at a 4-rating.
The second half of the week the new moon phase, seven-day period starts which will make this a minor feeding period. So from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. a feed rating of 5 will occur Wednesday through next weekend. Atmospheric pressure will be on the rise which will perhaps cause a higher rating in the 6-range.
The Minor Fishing Period: Since the water temperatures are still in the middle to upper 80-degree range I’m going to assert that the moonset at 2:43 p.m. will trigger the minor fishing period, with a feed intensity rating of 4 from 12-3 p.m. Solar noon occurs at 1:17 p.m. and will be the center of the peak feeding activity. It should be noted that atmospheric pressure will be dropping so you can expect feeding fish to be moving downward as they adjust.
A second minor period will be triggered on the moon arriving overhead at 7:39 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:14 a.m. Atmospheric pressure will be on the rise slightly, enough to cause minor adjustment activity. A feed intensity rating of 3-4 will occur from 6:30-8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and will increase in feed rating by a half number.
The second half of this week, this period will become the major period, with a rating of 6 starting on Thursday and improving one number daily until the super moon occurs Saturday, causing an 8-9 rating from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: Sept. 26-30, super new moon; Oct. 11-15, full moon; Oct. 25-30, strong new moon.
